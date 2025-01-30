Starmer, Blair and Brown among mourners at Prescott funeral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former and current prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and Sir Keir Starmer are among the mourners who have arrived for the funeral of Lord John Prescott.

The service for the former deputy prime minister, who died in November aged 86, is being held at Hull Minster, in his former constituency.

Lord Prescott’s coffin was carried into the minster as former Downing Street director of communications Alastair Campbell played the Welsh national anthem on the bagpipes.

Senior figures from the past and current Labour governments are attending, including Prime Minister Sir Keir, who praised Lord Prescott for his “tenacity and vision” ahead of the service on Thursday.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and former prime minister Gordon Brown were also at the minster before 11.30am, with the service due to start from 12pm.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair arrived with his wife Cherie and was followed into the church by Lord Mandelson.

Sir Keir and Mr Brown walked into the building with their wives and began chatting to many of the guests who had assembled in the church.

Former home secretary Baroness Jacqui Smith, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle were among the first to arrive, followed by Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner walked towards the minster with Mr Campbell.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper arrived with her husband Ed Balls.

More than 300 family members, friends and colleagues have been invited to the service.

Lord Prescott, who served as deputy prime minister under Sir Tony Blair between 1997 and 2007, died on November 20 last year in a nursing home where he had been living with Alzheimer’s.

The service, hosted by the Rev Canon Dominic Black, will include singing from the Choral-Hull children’s choir, made up from pupils across the city.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations for Alzheimer’s Research UK.