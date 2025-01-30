Look What You Made Me Do: Starmer pays up for Swift merchandise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer declined to keep signed baseball caps given to him by Donald Trump – but bought Taylor Swift merchandise he was given by the star’s record label.

A record of gifts received by the Prime Minister showed the US President gave him the caps in September when the pair had dinner before Mr Trump’s election victory.

The hats have been held by the Cabinet Office, rather than purchased by Sir Keir personally.

The Prime Minister also declined to pay for a watch, baseball, book and sunglasses given by Joe Biden, or a necklace and photograph for Lady Starmer offered by then-first lady Jill Biden.

But Sir Keir, who saw Shake It Off star Swift perform at Wembley, paid an undisclosed sum for merchandise donated by Universal Music Operations Ltd in August.

The merchandise, given to Sir Keir on August 28, was included in a register of gifts valued at more than £140 offered to the Prime Minister.

Sir Keir was embroiled in a row over ministerial freebies over tickets to see Swift perform at Wembley on her Eras Tour, eventually paying for four tickets from Universal Music Group totalling £2,800.

Another gift listed as “purchased by the minister” was the price of hiring a hat for Lady Starmer donated by Stephen Jones Millinery on August 30.

Most other ministers declined to purchase gifts they had received, leaving their departments to hold on to them.

However, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy bought £806 worth of Team GB and Paralympics GB kit she had been given by the British Olympic Committee and Paralympics GB respectively.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy purchased £175 worth of chocolate he had been given by the Kuwaiti embassy, while Chancellor Rachel Reeves used a £200 Harrods hamper from the Qatari embassy for hospitality purposes.