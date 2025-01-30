Sympathy only goes so far, bereaved man tells MPs on assisted dying committee

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man whose father, brother and sister died “in dreadful circumstances” has told MPs their sympathy “only goes so far” as he urged them to get on with the process to legalise assisted dying.

Pat Malone made the statement after Conservative MP Danny Kruger, who is opposed to the Bill going through Parliament, offered his sympathies and said he was sorry to be “fighting against you in this matter”.

Mr Malone said his father had “asked me to help him kill himself” while he suffered with pancreatic cancer in hospital aged 85, something he “obviously” was not able to do.

Danny Kruger is very sympathetic. But sympathy only goes so far, and I'm glad that this committee is now looking exactly at the people who matter in this issue, the people who matter first in this issue, who cannot be here to talk for themselves Pat Malone. bereaved relative

Mr Malone’s brother, who also ended up with pancreatic cancer, died by suicide while his sister, who had motor neurone disease, went to Dignitas in Switzerland for an assisted death.

He told MPs: “In all three cases, it (a law in the UK) would have improved their lives and their deaths.”

He said all three had died “in dreadful circumstances”, noting that his brother’s family had been questioned by police about his death, while his sister “died 1,000 miles from home (when) she should have died in her house with her family, and her dogs on the bed”.

Mr Kruger offered his sympathies to Mr Malone, saying: “May I say how greatly I sympathise with what you’ve been through, and I’m very, very sorry to be fighting against you in this matter. I really can’t imagine how that feels.”

Later in the session, Mr Malone spoke of his brother’s case, in which a coroner had concluded he died by suicide.

He said: “The coroner was very sympathetic. Danny Kruger is very sympathetic. But sympathy only goes so far, and I’m glad that this committee is now looking exactly at the people who matter in this issue, the people who matter first in this issue, who cannot be here to talk for themselves.”

The Bill could see terminally ill adults in England and Wales with less than six months to live legally allowed to end their lives, subject to approval by two doctors and a High Court judge.

Mr Malone accepted his sister would not have been eligible under the current Bill but, asked about expanding its scope to take in people with a prognosis longer than six months, he said he did not want to suggest changes as he did not want to see the proposed legislation delayed.

He said: “You’ve moved mountains to get to this point, and the last thing in the world I’d want to do is pile more requirements on this Bill.

“I’d like to see some stuff stripped out of it, actually, to make it easier. But I’m not going to ask for that, because we desperately need to get away from the status quo, and this Bill gets us away from the status quo.”

MPs on the committee scrutinising the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill have heard from some 50 witnesses in the past three days, as they prepare to go through the proposed legislation line by line next month.