Drivers urged to postpone unnecessary journeys ahead of Storm Eowyn

Drivers are being urged to consider postponing journeys and train operators have announced plans to suspend services ahead of Storm Eowyn.

The Met Office has issued a red warning – the most severe – for wind covering Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland on Friday.

All parts of the UK are covered by amber or yellow weather warnings for wind or rain on Friday.

Expect to come across fallen branches and other debris on the roads, especially in rural areas Chris Wood, AA Patrol of the Year

Chris Wood, AA Patrol of the Year, advised drivers to “consider whether their journey is necessary and if not postpone it”.

He added: “If you do need to travel, make sure you’re prepared for what you may encounter.

“Expect to come across fallen branches and other debris on the roads, especially in rural areas.

“Allow extra time for your journey, as it’s likely to take longer than usual.

“Pack the essentials for emergencies in case you do break down: warm waterproof clothing, a torch, and a flask of hot drink.”

Network Rail warned that the arrival of Storm Eowyn is “expected to bring the strongest winds in a decade and will severely impact rail services”.

ScotRail announced it will not run any trains on Friday.

Network Rail said it has taken “the difficult decision” to close the West Coast Main Line north of Preston and the East Coast Main Line north of Newcastle for much of Friday.

A “do not travel” alert has been issued for most of north-west England and north of York on Friday.

No services will run north of Preston between 3am and 10pm.

East Coast Main Line operator LNER said it will suspend services north of Newcastle from 11am on Friday.

It added: “Alternative travel options will be limited due to the nature of the weather.”

Lisa Angus, Network Rail’s industry weather response director, said: “The decision to close parts of the railway is never one that we take lightly, but the safety of passengers and our staff is our top priority.

“We have been preparing for the severe impacts of Storm Eowyn all week and will have scores of workers ready to deal with any incidents which occur, such as flash flooding or fallen trees and other items blocking the tracks.

“We ask residents living by the railway to tie down loose garden items, like trampolines or gazebos, which pose a risk of blowing onto the railway and could cause further unnecessary delays for passengers and freight services.”

The Settle to Carlisle line and the Cumbrian Coast line will be closed from 3am on Friday until midday on Saturday.