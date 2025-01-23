Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Consumer expectations for the economy have plunged to a new low as the government faces continued pressure over public finances.

It comes as businesses report job cuts and reduced sales. Sainsbury’s said on Thursday it would cut 3,000 jobs and clothes chain Primark reported that its sales fell for the first time since the pandemic when all its shops were closed.

Expectations for the state of the economy over the next three months have worsened, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC) Consumer Sentiment Monitor.

Those aged 18 to 27 remain the only group to expect the economy to improve, while two-thirds of those aged between 60 and 78 expect it to worsen, the poll found.

Confidence in personal finances also fell with older generations again remaining the most pessimistic.

open image in gallery More people expect the economy to get worse, according to the BRC survey

Expectations of retail spending and wider spending both fell significantly, although the BRC said much of the drop is likely to be a reflection of the end of the Christmas period as people “tightened their belts for the new year ahead”.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “As the Government warns of tough times ahead, it is little surprise that the public have caught the January blues.

“Consumer confidence in the economy fell to a new low, with concerns most pronounced among older generations.”

She added: “On top of this challenging market backdrop, retailers are facing £7 billion in additional costs from the budget and new packaging levy.

“With retailers’ tight margins leaving little scope to absorb more costs, many are warning of price rises and job cuts in the coming months.

“To mitigate this, and shore up investment in shops and entry level jobs, the government must ensure that no shop ends up paying a higher business rates bill because of its proposed reforms.”

The survey follows volatility in the UK government bond market at the start of the year, which sent public sector borrowing costs soaring and led to fears that chancellor Rachel Reeves is on track to miss her fiscal rules.

She has previously ruled out both increasing borrowing and raising taxes following the significant tax rises in October’s budget, leaving her with few options beyond further spending cuts.

open image in gallery Those aged 18 to 27 remain the only group to expect the economy to improve, while two-thirds of those aged between 60 and 78 expect it to worsen ( PA Wire )

Associated British Foods, which owns Primark, said the clothing outlet’s sales fell 6 per cent in the last three months of the year.

Big four supermarket Sainsbury’s will cut 3,000 jobs in the UK as it seeks to cut costs at its headquarters and it closes cafes and hot food counters.

It will cut one in five senior manager jobs, it said, as the company undergoes a three-year £1bn cost-cutting push.

Asked how the government would respond to suggestions that lay-offs at the supermarket were influenced by the budget, Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said: “Growing the economy, backing businesses, putting more money in people’s pockets are obviously the priority.

“It is only by growing the economy we can fund our public services and raise living standards.”

Last week two thirds of the nation’s top retailers warned they will have to raise prices to cope with rising tax bills triggered by chancellor Rachel Reeves’s budget.

The British Retail Consortium, whose members include giants like Marks & Spencer and Boots, said 67 per cent of the 52 finance bosses they surveyed said they would raise prices in response to increases in employers’ National Insurance Contributions from April.