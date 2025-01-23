Sainsbury’s to close 61 in-store cafes – see if your local is affected
Sainsbury’s will cut more than 3,000 jobs and plans to close its remaining in-store cafes as part of a major restructure, the supermarket chain has announced.
The supermarket has said it will shut its remaining 61 in-store cafes as part of a major overhaul.
The closures are part of plans by the UK’s largest supermarket group to save £1 billion over three years.
The majority of Sainsbury’s shoppers do not use the cafes regularly, whereas in-store food halls and concessions have grown in popularity, it said.
It comes almost three years after it shut 200 in-store cafes amid waning demand from shoppers.
The latest round of closures is part of a shake-up which will result in the loss of more than 3,000 jobs.
In 2023 Tesco announced similar plans to close hot counters and delis which impacted approximately 2,100 jobs.
Sainsbury’s Cafes will shut at the following locations:
Fosse Park, Leicestershire
Pontypridd, South Wales
Rustington, West Sussex
Scarborough, North Yorkshire
Penzance, Cornwall
Denton, Greater Manchester
Wrexham, North Wales
Longwater, Norwich, Norfolk
Ely, Cambridgeshire
Pontllanfraith, South Wales
Emersons Green, South Gloucestershire
Nantwich, Cheshire
Pinhoe Road, Exeter, Devon
Pepper Hill – Northfleet, Kent
Marshall Lake, Solihull, West Midlands
Rhyl, North Wales
Lincoln, Lincolnshire
Bridgemead, Swindon, Wiltshire
Larkfield, Aylesford, Kent
Whitchurch Bargates, Shropshire
Sedlescombe Road, Hastings, East Sussex
Barnstaple, Devon
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire
Kings Lynn Hardwick, Norfolk
Truro, Cornwall
Warren Heath, Ipswich, Suffolk
Godalming, Surrey
Hereford, Herefordshire
Chichester, West Sussex
Bognor Regis, West Sussex
Newport, South Wales
Talbot Heath, Dorset
Rugby, Warwickshire
Cannock, Staffordshire
Leek, Staffordshire
Winterstoke Road, Bristol
Hazel Grove, Stockport, Greater Manchester
Morecambe, Lancashire
Darlington, County Durham
Monks Cross, Huntington, North Yorkshire
Marsh Mills, Plymouth, Devon
Springfield, Chelmsford, Essex
Durham, County Durham
Bamber Bridge, Lancashire
Weedon Road, Northampton, East Midlands
Hempstead Valley, Kent
Hedge End, Hampshire
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk
Thanet Westwood Cross, Kent
Stanway, Colchester, Essex
Castle Point, Essex
Isle of Wight
Keighley, West Yorkshire
Swadlincote, Derbyshire
Leicester North, East Midlands
Wakefield Marsh Way, Wakefield, West Yorkshire
Torquay, Devon
Waterlooville, Hampshire
Macclesfield, Cheshire
Harrogate, North Yorkshire
Cheadle, Greater Manchester
Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive, said the supermarket was facing a “particularly challenging cost environment” as it moves forward with its company strategy.
He said: “As we accelerate into year two and beyond of our strategy, we are facing into a particularly challenging cost environment which means we have had to make tough choices about where we can afford to invest and where we need to do things differently to make our business more efficient and effective.
“The decisions we are announcing today are essential to ensure we continue to drive forward our momentum but have also meant some difficult choices impacting our dedicated colleagues in a number of parts of our business.
“We’ll be doing everything we can to support anyone impacted by today’s announcements.”
