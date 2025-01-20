Only one in three drivers check tyre tread at least monthly – survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Only a third (33%) of drivers check the tread of their vehicle’s tyres at least once a month, a new survey suggests.

The RAC, which commissioned the poll with charity TyreSafe, warned that drivers who fail to regularly examine their tyres are putting themselves at risk of an accident or fine.

One in five (20%) respondents to the survey said they do not check their tyres regularly, and only “when I remember to do it”.

Checking tyre tread takes just moments Rod Dennis, RAC

Six per cent said they do it before taking their car for its annual MOT, and 5% said they never do it.

The minimum tread depth legally permitted on UK roads is 1.6mm.

Drivers with illegal tyres face receiving three penalty points and a fine of £2,500 per unsafe tyre.

Department for Transport data shows 185 people were killed or seriously injured in crashes where a vehicle having illegal, defective or underinflated tyres was a contributory factor in 2023.

RAC road safety spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “Checking tyre tread takes just moments yet doing so has the potential to save lives on the roads.

“We’re encouraging every driver to start 2025 on the right note and get into the habit of doing so as often as possible, and at least once a month.”

Drivers can check tread depth by inserting a 20p coin into the main grooves, and examining whether the coin’s outer band is visible.

Stuart Lovatt, who chairs TyreSafe, said: “It’s concerning to see some drivers don’t consider the importance of regular tyre checks.

“Despite the high number of tyre-related breakdowns and the very real risk of incidents, some motorists leave it to their MOT to take action or don’t check at all.”

– The survey of 1,775 drivers was conducted by research company Online95 in September 2024.