William made patron of College of Paramedics

The Prince of Wales has become patron of the College of Paramedics and will attend its inaugural emergency and critical care conference.

William is a former air ambulance helicopter pilot and will deliver a speech to delegates attending the event in Birmingham dedicated to helping emergency responders make effective decisions under pressure.

The prince served for three years as a helicopter pilot with the RAF Search and Rescue Force, flying rescue missions from RAF Valley in Anglesey from the autumn of 2010.

He later joined the East Anglian Air Ambulance, responding to call-outs for two years before stepping down in July 2017 to focus on his royal duties.

The College of Paramedics was established in 2001 and is involved in developing the paramedic profession through advocating for professional standards, learning and development, and taking care of the mental health and well-being of its members.

In February last year, the college was granted the Royal Charter of Incorporation by the King and today has a membership of more than 20,000, open to all UK paramedics registered with the Health and Care Professions Council, student paramedics and those who have an interest in the paramedic profession and healthcare delivery.

William has taken an interest in the health and well-being of the profession and in 2018 convened an emergency responder senior leaders board in response to research by King’s College London and the Open University, commissioned by the prince’s Royal Foundation, which identified a need for the emergency services to work in unity to safeguard the mental health of the workforce.

William will meet senior leaders of the college during the conference and speakers from the day, as well as paramedics from a range of fields.

The prince will also watch two sessions at the conference focused on trauma critical care and the techniques used during search and rescue helicopter missions.