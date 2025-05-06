Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Poll of the day: Should Labour reverse the cuts to winter fuel payments?

Have your say: Labour’s cuts to winter fuel payments, blamed for heavy local election losses, have sparked a fierce debate over whether the policy should be reversed to win back voter trust

Lauren MacDougall
Tuesday 06 May 2025 07:43 EDT
Comments
Wes Streeting has failed to rule out a reversal of the decision to cut winter fuel payments to 10 million pensioners
Wes Streeting has failed to rule out a reversal of the decision to cut winter fuel payments to 10 million pensioners (AFP via Getty Images)

The fallout from last week’s bruising local elections has ignited fierce debate over Labour’s decision to cut winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners – a move many insiders believe played a decisive role in the party’s poor showing at the polls.

Labour lost nearly two-thirds of its councillors and even surrendered one of its safest parliamentary seats in Runcorn and Helsby to Reform UK.

On doorsteps across the country, the means-testing of winter fuel payments surfaced repeatedly as a key issue.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves introduced the cuts shortly after Labour came to power, arguing they were necessary to help plug a £22bn black hole in the public finances.

The government says the savings are being redirected to the NHS and schools, but critics warn the policy risks pushing over 100,000 pensioners into poverty.

Now, pressure is mounting on Sir Keir Starmer to rethink the cuts, with Wes Streeting hinting at a U-turn. Other senior Labour figures, backbench MPs and local leaders have previously called for a reversal of the cuts, warning the party risks alienating core voters.

So we’re asking: what should happen next with the winter fuel payments?

Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.

