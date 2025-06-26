Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer seemed chipper as he boarded the plane home from the Nato summit on Wednesday evening. He cheerily thanked hacks in the travelling press delegation for what he said had been a great two-day trip to The Hague. And looking at Nato alone, it had been a success.

Across the board, allies signed up to a historic increase in defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP. After briefly wavering on his commitment to Article 5, even Donald Trump fell in line.

And following a public love-in with Nato secretary general Mark Rutte – who unnervingly, dubbed him the “daddy” between the two warring nations of Iran and Israel – the US president conceded that the alliance was no longer a “rip off”, saying he is with is his European friends “all the way”.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer is facing a significant threat to his authority ( PA Wire )

Meanwhile, Starmer was able to pitch Britain as a leader on the world stage by cosying up to Mr Trump and purchasing 12 new F-35A fighter jets, massively ramping up Britain’s nuclear capabilities.

But what was left unsaid when the PM briefly greeted the media sharing the plane with him was that he was flying back into the most significant rebellion of his premiership – a revolt which threatens to shake the foundations of the historic majority he won just 11 months ago.

Speaking at a press conference about Britain’s contribution to defence spending at the Nato summit just hours earlier, the prime minister was forced to deny suggestions that he might be forced out of office before the next election.

“Many people predicted before the election that we 'couldn't read the room' we 'hadn't got the politics right' we 'wouldn't win an election after 2019' because we lost so badly.

"We got a landslide victory. So I'm comfortable with reading the room and delivering the change the country needs”, Sir Keir insisted.

But at home, his MPs are much less convinced.

More than 120 Labour MPs have signed an amendment which would kill off the government’s flagship £5bn welfare reforms entirely. And there is a growing feeling that the prime minister has failed to listen to them, after he used part of his Nato presser to dismiss the rebellion as “noises off”.

“No 10 sees MPs as irritants and fodder”, one Labour MP with her name on the amendment said. “We're all working hard and this is how they treat us. It goes back to the point about how arrogant and out of touch they are.”

The prime minister’s comments at the Nato press conference displayed a real lack of empathy for his own MPs, and ironically, a distinct failure to read the room.

It would be hard to argue the prime minister is a wholly unempathetic person. An in-depth profile of the prime minister in the New Statesman published earlier this month showed how deeply he feels the weight of sacrifices made by individuals putting their lives on the line to serve their country.

But in his first year in office, it has become increasingly clear that the prime minister is much more comfortable navigating foreign diplomacy than he is with dealing with angry backbenchers.

It is in this area that Sir Keir seems entirely unable to empathise. He is known for being pragmatic rather than ideological, and appears to be bored by political manoeuvring.

At times, this can provide a refreshing break from the Westminster bubble. But, taken too far, it can be the opposite.

Starmer seems to have lost sight of the fact that in some scenarios, political manoeuvring is more than just self-serving posturing. Sometimes, it’s a fight for hundreds of thousands of disabled people who are scared of losing vital financial support.

The prime minister is now frantically meeting with leading MPs involved in the amendment to try to secure their backing by offering concessions. But the fact that it was allowed to get this far in the first place has angered those who would naturally be inclined to back the prime minister. Many are now threatening to dig their heels in until the bill is dead in the water.

As Starmer returns from what was a strong showing at Nato, he must now display some of the empathy and political nous that he so effectively shows on the global stage. If he is unable to do so, he may well lose the domestic battle – and it could be catastrophic for his authority.