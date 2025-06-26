Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump meets Zelensky as row breaks out over Nato’s stance on Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting with Donald Trump after Nato leaders backed a big increase in defence spending.
Leaders gathered in The Hague for a Nato summit tailor-made for the US President, endorsed a higher defence spending goal of 5% of GDP by 2035 – a response to a demand by Trump
Mr Zelensky and his aides have said they want to talk to Mr Trump about buying US weapons, including Patriot missile defence systems and increasing pressure on Moscow through tougher sanctions.
It comes as a row has broken out over the language used in the Nato declaration, with some reports suggesting the alliance has softened its stance on Russia to please Mr Trump.
The communique released on Wednesday refers to Nato’s unity “in the face of profound security threats and challenges, in particular the long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security” and reaffirms support for Ukraine, but does not explicitly condemn the Russian invasion.
However, Sir Keir Starmer rejected these reports, saying: “The position in Nato has not changed nor has my position changed.“
Trump shows warmth as he answers question on US Patriots for Ukraine
US president Donald Trump has left open the possibility of sending Kyiv more US-made Patriot air defence missile systems as he answered a question from a Ukrainian journalist who said that her husband was a frontline soldier in Ukraine.
Mr Trump acknowledged that sending more Patriots would help the Ukrainian cause.
"They do want to have the antimissile missiles, OK, as they call them, the Patriots," Mr Trump said.
"And we're going to see if we can make some available. We need them, too. We're supplying them to Israel, and they're very effective, 100 per cent effective. Hard to believe how effective. They do want that more than any other thing,” the US president said.
Mr Trump laid into the US media throughout his news conference but showed unusual warmth toward the Ukrainian reporter.
"That's a very good question," Mr Trump said about the query about Patriots. "And I wish you a lot of luck. I mean, I can see it's very upsetting to you. So say hello to your husband,” he said.
Trump says 'misguided' Putin might invade countries beyond Ukraine
US president Donald Trump has not rejected the chances of Russian president Vladimir Putin invading other countries beyond Ukraine.
Mr Trump was asked whether he considered Mr Putin an enemy and if he believed that the Russian president has territorial ambitions beyond Ukraine.
Answering the question at a press conference at the Nato summit in the Hague yesterday, Mr Trump said “It’s possible”.
"I consider him a person who I think is misguided," Mr Trump said.
Mr Trump reiterated his belief that Mr Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine that began with Moscow's invasion in February 2022.
"He'd like to get out of this thing. It's a mess for him," Mr Trump said. "He called the other day, and he said, 'Can I help you with Iran?' I said, 'No, you can help me with Russia."'
A recap of events at the Nato summit yesterday
Nato backs big defence spending hike: At a summit in The Hague, Nato leaders agreed to significantly raise defence spending – a key demand from US president Donald Trump – and reaffirmed the alliance’s core commitment to collective defence under Article 5.
Trump claims ‘great victory’: Trump welcomed the new 5 per cent of GDP spending target, saying he hoped it would benefit the US defence industry. He confirmed his backing for Nato’s mutual defence pledge, saying: “If I didn’t stand with it, I wouldn’t be here.”
Macron pushes back on trade threats: French president Emmanuel Macron raised concerns over Trump’s threatened tariffs, saying it was contradictory to increase military spending while risking a trade war. “We can't say we are going to spend more and then launch a trade war,” he said.
Rutte praises Trump’s pressure: Nato secretary general Mark Rutte – hosting the summit in The Hague – said the alliance would become “stronger, fairer and more lethal”, crediting Trump for pushing allies to commit more.
New spending formula unveiled: The new 5 per cent target includes 3.5 per cent for core defence and 1.5 per cent for broader security. Achieving this will be difficult for many European economies.
Zelensky sidelined: Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky attended a pre-summit dinner but was not part of the main Wednesday meeting. He met with Trump separately.
Kremlin criticises Nato: Russia accused the alliance of “rampant militarisation” and demonising Moscow to justify the defence budget surge.
Trump will look at giving Ukraine more Patriot missiles as he calls on Putin to end war
Donald Trump said he is considering sending more Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, as he renewed calls on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end the war.
The president added that he isn’t ruling out a new defence assistance package, when he spoke to reporters at the Nato summit in the Netherlands yesterday.
Mr Trump, who has surrounded himself with isolationist-minded advisers who’ve publicly opposed continued support for Kyiv, responded, “We’ll see what happens” when asked whether the US would contribute anything on top of the $8bn pledged by Nato allies as part of the 32-member bloc’s continued support for Ukraine’s war effort.
