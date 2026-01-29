Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around 3.8 million Waspi women will not receive compensation, the work and pensions secretary has announced after a review of the decision.

The government reconsidered the case after a new document came to light, but has reiterated its earlier conclusion that no compensation should be paid.

Work and pensions secretary Pat McFadden has apologised that women born in the 1950s were not sent individual letters about their state pension changes earlier, but they will not receive compensation as a result of communications problems.

Waspi campaigners have been left disappointed

Mr McFadden told the Commons: "There are legitimate and sincerely held views about whether it was wise to increase the state pension age, in particular, whether the decision taken in 2011 by the coalition government to accelerate equalisation and the rise to the age of 66 was the right thing to do or not."

But the issue of compensation is based on "how changes to the state pension age were communicated", not past policy decisions, the minister said.

He also told the Commons: "We accept that individual letters about changes to the state pension age could have been sent earlier.

"For this, I want to repeat the apology that (former work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall) gave on behalf of the Government.

"And I am sorry that those letters were not sent sooner.

"We also agree with the (Parliamentary and Health Service) ombudsman that women did not suffer any direct financial loss from the delay."

Before it was elected Labour pledged to compensate the women who had the retirement plans hit when their qualifying age for the state pension was delayed by six years from 60 to 66 in 2011.

Women were given just 18 months to change their plans when the original legislation in 1995 said they should have received 10 to 15 years.

Last year the then work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall rejected calls for individuals affected to be awarded between £1,000 and £2,950 each, leading to a furious backlash among Labour MPs.

In November, work and pensions secretary Pat McFadden said his department would review the previously-announced policy not to compensate the women born in the 1950s.

But he warned that a flat rate scheme would have cost more than £10bn.

The Tories accused the government of performing a “series of handbrake turns” and claimed the government could have compensated the women by scrapping its controversial Chagos Islands deal or reforming the rising welfare bill.