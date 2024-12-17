‘Day of shame’: Labour will not pay Waspi women compensation, Liz Kendall announces

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Women affected by changes to the state pension age will not receive compensation, under what ministers said was an "extremely difficult decision to take".

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall rejected calls for individuals affected to get £1,000 to £2,950 per person, while claiming she understood the unhappiness of those affected by the issue.

"I know there are women born in the 1950s who want and deserve a better life, they have worked hard in paid jobs and in bringing up their families,” she said.

"Many are struggling financially with the cost of living and fewer savings to fall back on, and they worry about their health and how their children and grandchildren will get on.

"To those women I say, this Government will protect the pensions triple lock, so your state pension will increase by up to £1,900 per year by the end of this Parliament.

"We’ll drive down waiting lists so you get the treatment you need with an extra £22 billion of funding for the NHS this year and next. And we’ll deliver the jobs, homes and opportunities your families need to build a better life. I know that on this specific decision, many 1950s-born women will be disappointed, but we believe it is the right decision and the fair decision."

But the Lib Dems said the decision was a “day of shame for the government”.

More follows on this breaking news story....