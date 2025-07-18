Top Tory says 16-year-olds shouldn’t vote because it will ‘distract them from exams’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A senior Tory has warned 16 and 17-year olds should not be allowed to vote because it will distract them from their exams.

Shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho said if the voting age is lowered teenagers, will face choosing between focusing on their studies or “staying up to watch political debates”.

The senior MP said elections are often in May, June and July and warned pupils do not need “this added pressure of being dragged into politics”.

open image in gallery Claire Coutinho said voting would distract 16-year-olds from their studies ( PA Archive )

The voting age is to be lowered to 16 in time for the next election, the government has announced in a move that would allow around 1.5 million more teenagers to cast a ballot.

The change will bring UK-wide elections in line with Scotland and Wales by the time the country next goes to the polls, due by the summer of 2029 at the latest.

The “seismic” development, which is part of a raft of measures set to be introduced through a new Elections Bill, is the biggest change to the electorate since 1969 when the voting age was lowered from 21 to 18.

Keir Starmer encouraged 16 and 17 year olds to use their vote at next election.

No 10 said the PM would “absolutely encourage them to be as engaged as they can be in the future of their country”.

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner said: “For too long public trust in our democracy has been damaged and faith in our institutions has been allowed to decline.

“We are taking action to break down barriers to participation that will ensure more people have the opportunity to engage in UK democracy… and delivering on our manifesto commitment to give 16-year-olds the right to vote.”

open image in gallery Angela Rayner said the government is ‘breaking down barriers to participation’ ( PA Wire )

Sixteen-year-olds already work, pay taxes and serve in the military, ministers point out.

But, speaking to Times Radio, Ms Coutinho said: “Can you imagine saying, OK, I've got this right. It's a new right. I've got exam season coming up, but maybe I should stay up to watch this political debate.

“Maybe I should be out there campaigning. Personally, I think 18 is the right age. I have no problem with politicians wanting to compete for younger votes…but I don't think you have a massive difference between 18 and 16. And like I say, most 16, 17 year olds are going to be in exam season. And I just don't think it is the right thing for them.”

She added: “The thing that I worry about and I might be speaking as a new mum is that it's exam season; elections are often in May, June, July and I don't really think 16 and 17 year olds need this added pressure of being dragged into politics.”