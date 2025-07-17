16-year-olds to be given vote at next election in landmark change

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People as young as sixteen will be able to vote at the next general election, the government has announced.

For the first time, 16 and 17-year-olds will be given the right to vote as part of what ministers say are “seismic” changes to the UK’s democracy.

The change will bring UK-wide elections in line with Scotland and Wales by the time the country next goes to the polls, due by the summer of 2029 at the latest.

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner said: “For too long public trust in our democracy has been damaged and faith in our institutions has been allowed to decline.

“We are taking action to break down barriers to participation that will ensure more people have the opportunity to engage in UK democracy… and delivering on our manifesto commitment to give 16-year-olds the right to vote.”

Sixteen year olds already work, pay taxes and serve in the military, ministers point out.

Rushanara Ali, the minister for democracy, said the move would take “a generational step forward in restoring public trust and boosting engagement in UK democracy”.

But politicians from other parties have accused Keir Starmer of trying to “rig future elections” with the change.

The PM insisted last year the issue was one of fairness. He said: “If you can work, if you can pay tax, if you can serve in your armed forces, then you ought to be able to vote.”

Across the world there are only a handful of countries where the voting age is less than 18. In 2024 only Nicaragua, Scotland (for devolved Scottish Parliament and council elections), Isle of Man, Guernsey, Ethiopia, Ecuador, Cuba, Brazil, and Austria have votes at 16.

Last year the then Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns, who has since lost her seat and defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform party, put a video out on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that Starmer wants to “rig future elections”.

The plans will also see UK-issued bank cards as an accepted form of ID at the polling stations. A more automated voter registration system will also make it easier for people to register to vote, the government said.

New changes will also close loopholes that would allow foreign donors via ‘shell companies’ to influence UK political parties. Alongside this, the reforms will allow the Electoral Commission to take action and enforce heavier fines of up to £500,000 on those who breach political finance rules, and enable tougher sentences for those who abuse election campaigners.

This is a breaking story – more follows...