Trump was ‘morally right’ to attack Venezuela and seize Maduro, says Kemi Badenoch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch has praised Donald Trump’s seizure of Venezuela’s President Maduro as ‘morally right.’

In her strongest support for the president since US special forces attacked Venezuela, the Conservative leader said he was right to intervene militarily to end Maduro’s rule.

“Venezuela was a brutal regime,” she said.

“We (Britain) didn’t even recognise it as a legitimate government. I think that what’s happened is quite extraordinary. But I understand why America has done it.

“The reason why I say this is because, where the legal certainty is not yet clear, morally I do think it was the right thing to do.

open image in gallery ( AP )

“I am glad Maduro has gone, he was making people’s lives a living hell.”

Ms Badenoch said her response was different to other party leaders and MPs partly as a result of her own background in Nigeria as a child.

“I grew up under a military dictatorship [in Nigeria], so I know what it’s like to have someone like Maduro in charge.

“I know what it’s like to have people celebrating in the street. So I’m not condemning the US.”

Asked again if sending special forces in to seize Maduro was the right thing to do, Badenoch replied: “Morally, yes.”

She continued: “I wish there had been another way but, having had personal experience of what the people of Venezuela are suffering, I cannot say anything different.”

Ms Badenoch acknowledged that the US invasion raised “serious questions about the rules-based order”.

However she opened a new divide with Sir Keir Starmer, who has reaffirmed his faith in international law, by questioning its relevance in all instances.

open image in gallery Badenoch pictured during a visit to Carver Barracks in her constituency last year

Accusing the prime minister of “hand wringing” and “projecting weakness,” she said: “As we all know, international law is what countries agree to.

”Once people decide they don’t agree, there is no international law. There’s no world police, no world government, no world court. These are agreements.”

Ms Badenoch backed up her argument, stating that Venezuela’s opposition leader María Corina Machado had said Venezuela had “already been invaded by Russia, by Iran, by Hezbollah”.

Ms Badenoch added: “Where were the people talking about international law then?”

However, she said her support for President Trump over Venezuela did not extend to his threats to take over Greenland.

”It is not for sale,” she told the BBC. “What happens to Greenland is up to Denmark and the people of Greenland.”