Starmer to appoint career diplomat to replace Mandelson as US ambassador
Keir Starmer has turned to one of the UK’s most respected diplomats to replace Lord Mandelson in Washington DC
Sir Keir Starmer has chosen veteran diplomat Christian Turner as Peter Mandelson’s successor as Britain’s ambassador to the US.
The prime minister has chosen one of the most respected officials in the Foreign Office to pick up the vital US ambassador role after the chaos surrounding Lord Mandelson’s sacking.
Lord Mandelson was withdrawn as US ambassador after it emerged he had withheld details of his close relationship with the convicted paedophile and former financier Jeffrey Epstein.
In his place is Mr Turner, who was political director at the FCDO for both the Labour government and the previous Tory one before being appointed as the UK’s representative at the UN in May.
Mr Turner had been the ambassador in Pakistan and had been a key and reliable adviser to a series of foreign secretaries.
Now he moves from New York to Washington DC to pick up the brief of dealing with Donald Trump’s White House administration, with continuing problems regarding sealing a tech deal with the US, getting a fair peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, and resolving the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.
After picking a politician for the role in Lord Mandelson, Sir Keir had been under pressure to return to selecting a career diplomat with a wealth of experience.
Another source of tension in UK-US relations is the White House’s national security strategy, which claimed that Europe faced “civilisational erasure” and questioned whether the continent’s economies and militaries were strong enough for countries to remain reliable allies.
It is possible he may also be asked to intervene behind the scenes over the president suing the BBC for $10bn over a misportrayal of his January 6 speech on Panorama.
Mr Trump also recently renewed his attacks on London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, whom he branded a “disaster” and “disgusting”.
Earlier this week, it was reported that the US had halted talks on a technology prosperity deal struck during Mr Trump’s state visit to the UK.
Sir Keir will be hoping that the transition will be easier than when he appointed Lord Mandelson to replace the highly respected Dame Karen Pierce.
The Independent revealed that Mr Trump considered rejecting Lord Mandelson’s credentials in an unprecedented move because of his business links with China.
Only last-minute diplomacy saved the situation, allowing Lord Mandelson to take up residence before he was forced out over the Epstein scandal in just seven months. He was temporarily replaced by James Roscoe, the number two at the embassy.
Mr Turner said he was “honoured” to be nominated for the role.
“At a pivotal time for the transatlantic relationship, I look forward to working with President Trump’s administration, and leaders in Congress, business and society to strengthen that bond in the years ahead,” he added.
In a statement released by the Foreign Office, Sir Keir said: “The United Kingdom and United States have a very special relationship, and Christian’s extensive experience as an outstanding diplomat will support this uniquely close bond and ensure it continues to flourish.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks