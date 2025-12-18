Sinn Fein urges Starmer to intervene in case of pro-Palestine hunger strikers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has called on Sir Keir Starmer to intervene in the case of pro-Palestine hunger strikers.

Some of the eight prisoners, who are accused of break-ins or criminal damage on behalf of Palestine Action, have been taken to hospital.

The hunger strike began in early November in protest at being held in custody while awaiting trial.

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald has written to the British Prime Minister Sir Keir calling on him to urgently intervene before someone dies.

Ms McDonald said: “Today I wrote to the British Prime Minister to express my concern at the life-threatening situation facing six prisoners in Britain who are currently on hunger strike.

“This protest has arisen as a result of the lengthy pre-trial detention of these individuals following arrests in actions to stop the genocide in Gaza.

“Some of the individuals have been held for more than a year without trial.

“The health of those on hunger strike has deteriorated significantly in recent days and there is an immediate concern about Qesser Zuhrah who has been moved to hospital after 47 days on hunger strike.

“This is now a serious humanitarian crisis.

“Urgent action is needed and I have urged the British Prime Minister to engage directly to find an immediate resolution to this protest.

“The right to a fair and timely trial, including access to reasonable bail, is fundamental in any democratic society and must be upheld without exception.”

The eight prisoners on hunger strike are facing charges related to alleged break-ins or criminal damage on behalf of Palestine Action before the group was banned under terrorism legislation – charges which they deny and have called to be dropped.

Four of the group are accused of playing roles in the break-in to an Israeli-linked defence firm in 2024 and are due to go on trial in May next year at the earliest.

The other four are accused of breaking into RAF Brize Norton in June, where it is alleged they caused millions of pounds worth of damage to two military jets.