Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has suffered another blow to his authority after a left-wing critic of the prime minister – who was expelled from the Labour Party three years ago – was elected general secretary of the country’s biggest trade union.

In a shock result, Andrea Egan beat the prime minister’s ally Christina McAnea, who has been leader of Unison since 2021.

She will begin her five-year term of office representing public service workers next month after winning 58,579 votes, compared with 39,353 for Ms McAnea. Turnout was believed to be just 7 per cent.

open image in gallery Christina McAnea lost the election by almost 20,000 votes ( PA )

The result is considered a huge shift for Unison, which has been supportive of the current Labour leadership and government.

In the past two years it has given the party more than £2.6m in donations, but could now go in a different direction – with Jeremy Corbyn’s Your Party and Zack Polanski’s Greens flirting with the trade union movement.

Allies of Sir Keir have described the result as “a total disaster”, noting that the leadership of the two biggest trade unions – Unison and Unite – are now “hostile to the Starmer leadership”.

Unite’s Sharon Graham is also seeking re-election and has openly discussed disaffiliating from the Labour Party.

Ms Egan began her working life as a residential care worker, supporting vulnerable children. She went on to be a social worker, becoming fully qualified 15 years ago.

She first became a union steward 30 years ago and was elected as assistant secretary, joint secretary and now the secretary of Unison Bolton local government branch.

She was a Corbyn ally on the left of the Labour movement, and has spoken about ending Unison’s “subservience” to Labour.

In her campaign, Ms Egan pledged to launch a review of the union’s relationship with Labour to ensure value for money.

She was expelled from Labour in 2022 for sharing articles from Socialist Appeal, a group that was proscribed by the party.

She has appealed against the expulsion, which happened while she was Unison’s president.

Reacting to her victory, Ms Egan said: “This result means ordinary Unison members are at long last taking charge of our union.

“We will put faith in members’ decisions and stand up to any employer, politician or cabinet minister who acts against our interests.

“Together, we will turn Unison into the remarkable force for change it should be. That journey has begun today.”

Sir Keir said: “Congratulations to Andrea Egan on her election as general secretary of Unison. I look forward to working with her.

“A huge thank you to Christina McAnea for her outstanding contribution to the Labour and trade union movement.

“She played an important role in securing the landmark Employment Rights Bill and her work has ensured this Labour government will bring in a fair pay agreement to boost the wages of social care workers.”

Mainstream, which is a supporter of Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “This result shows clearly that vast swathes of Labour’s historic coalition feel the government has fallen out of step with its mainstream.

“We look forward to working with Andrea and all those who share our commitment to a more open Labour Party with the energy and ideas to transform the country.”

Meanwhile, Hollie Ridley, general secretary of the Labour Party, paid tribute to Christina McAnea and thanked her for the “immeasurable work she has done to stand up for workers across the country”.

“Millions of workers across Britain will benefit from what she has delivered as the first woman to lead the UK’s largest trade union,” she added. “Her passionate campaigning on social care in particular ensured our Labour government can bring in a fair pay agreement for hardworking social care workers across the country.

“I would also like to pass on my congratulations and best wishes to Andrea Egan on her election as the next general secretary of Unison – I look forward to working with her as the Labour government continues to deliver the change people voted for last year.”

Asked how worried the prime minister is about Ms Egan’s plans to review Unison’s ties with Labour, his press secretary said: “That’s a matter for Unison. I wouldn’t comment on that.

“More broadly, we’ve always worked closely with our trade union colleagues to improve the lives of working people. We continue to do so.”