Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The UK has backed the use of Storm Shadow missiles by Ukraine in Russia, but will not support it publicly over fears it could trigger a row with the US, according to reports.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked to use the Franco-British-developed weapons to strike inside Russian borders, saying it would “turn the tide of war”.

The missiles can hit targets up to 190 miles away and avoid enemy radar systems.

While the UK is yet to publicly support Ukraine’s use of the weapons in Russia, The Telegraph reported that Downing Street privately supports it.

But the missiles are typically used alongside classified US systems, meaning they require permission from Washington – something the UK has not formally requested from the US.

The US government has expressed concerns that, even without their approval, use of the weapons could trigger an escalation and lead to their own troops being drawn into the conflict, a White House source told The Telegraph.

Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly trying to avoid a row over the issue, instead taking a “consultative approach” to talks with the US.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly asked to use the weapons to strike inside Russian borders ( UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER )

A Whitehall source said “We want to have discussions with allies on these sorts of things rather than wanting to push on and do it.”

Taking questions at a press conference on Tuesday, the prime minister would not be drawn on whether he thinks Ukraine should be able to use the missiles to strike Russian targets.

He said “I am not going to get into tactical questions about the use of weapons, for reasons that I know you’ll understand.”

But Sir Keir added: “We will stand with them for as long as it takes.”

Thousands have died since Russia invaded on 24 February 2022. Ukrainian forces are currently advancing through Russia’s Kursk region, while Vladimir Putin’s forces are doing the same in eastern Ukraine.

Over the weekend, the prime minister issued a message of solidarity with Ukraine to mark 33 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union.

Sir Keir told Ukrainians the UK will back them “today and always”, offering a “crystal clear” message of solidarity to the war-torn nation.

The anniversary came just days after Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that the UK’s support for Ukraine was weakening.

While he acknowledged that Britain’s leadership had saved thousands of lives since the start of the war, over the weekend he said support had recently "slowed down".

But a Downing Street spokesperson said the prime minister remains “absolutely resolute in his support for Ukraine”.

The Ministry of Defence has been contacted for comment.