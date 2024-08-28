Ukraine Russia war latest: Russian fuel depot on fire as Kyiv says it controls 1,300 sq km of Kursk territory
Ukrainian commander says his forces have taken almost 600 Russian prisoners of war
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Ukraine has taken control of 100 Russian settlements as it continued an offensive into Russia’s Kursk region, a top military commander claimed.
Ukrainian general Oleksandr Syrskyi said his troops now control 1,294 sq km (500 sq miles) of Russian territory and have taken 594 prisoners of war.
On Wednesday morning a Ukrainian drone attack set a number of oil tanks on fire at the Glubokinskaya depot in Russia’s Rostov region.
Rostov’s governor, Vasily Golubev, confirmed the attack, saying four Ukraine-launched drones were destroyed over the region.
Earlier, Russian officials claimed Ukrainian troops had attempted another cross-border attack into Belgorod, a region of Russia that borders Kursk.
Belgorod’s regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the situation on the border with Ukraine was “difficult but under control” after claiming 500 Ukrainian troops attacked two checkpoints.
The claim has not been independently verified and Kyiv has not commented. A Russian military blog said there had been no major attempts to pierce the border.
UN warns Russian nuclear plant is at risk
Flighting between Russia and Ukraine has left a nuclear plant located in western Russia vulnerable as it lacks a protective dome that could shield it from missiles, the UN nuclear watchdog said.
Rafael Grossi, director general at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the “danger or possibility of a nuclear accident has emerged near here”, during his visit to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant outside Kurchatov town.
He said the nuclear facility, similar to the Chornobyl plant in Ukraine, lacks the containment dome and protective structure found in modern nuclear power plants.
“This means that the core of the reactor containing nuclear material is protected just by a normal roof. This makes it extremely exposed and fragile, for example, to an artillery impact or a drone or a missile,” Mr Grossi said.
“So this is why we believe that a nuclear power plant of this type so close to a point of contact or a military front is an extremely serious fact that we take very seriously.”
Nato-Ukraine Council to meet today at Kyiv’s request
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg will convene a meeting of the Nato-Ukraine Council today at Kyiv’s request, a spokesperson for the military alliance said.
“The meeting will be held at the ambassadorial level,” said the spokesperson, Farah Dakhlallah.
“Ukrainian defence minister Rustem Umerov is expected to brief Allies via video-link on the battlefield situation and priority capability needs,” she added.
The Nato-Ukraine Council was established last year to enable closer coordination between the alliance and Kyiv.
Ambassadors from Nato’s member countries and Ukrainian officials normally attend meetings of the council.
The “meeting comes after recent waves of heavy Russian strikes against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure,” Ms Dakhlallah said in an emailed statement.
“Nato Allies have delivered substantial support to Ukraine’s air defence and they are committed to further bolstering Ukraine’s defences,” she added.
Ukraine says it has captured nearly 600 Russian soldiers
Ukraine has taken 594 Russian soldiers prisoner during its three-week military operation in the Kursk region and now controls 100 settlements inside Russia, according to the country’s commander-in-chief.
General Oleksandr Syrskyi yesterday said Ukrainian troops control 1,294 sq km (500 sq miles) of Russian territory.
He said Moscow has deployed 30,000 troops to fortify the border region and to encircle Ukraine’s forces to stop them from making further inroads.
Everything we know about British national killed in Ukraine
Ryan Evans, a British safety adviser for the Reuters news agency, has been identified as the man killed in a missile strike on Hotel Sapphire in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine on Saturday.
Evans had extensive experience advising journalists on safety in conflict zones, including Ukraine and Israel. He also worked on coverage of the Paris Olympics.
He had previously worked as an operations manager for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office in Libya for nine years. According to his LinkedIn profile, Evans was originally from Cheshire in the UK.
My colleague Maroosha Muzaffar has more in this report:
Everything we know about the British national killed in Ukraine
Ryan Evans was working as a safety adviser for Reuters when he was killed in a Russian strike on a hotel
Ukraine has invested $7bn in home-grown arms, says minister
Ukraine has invested $7bn in domestic arms procurement in 2024 so far, according to defence minister Rustem Umerov.
The spending was largely focused on drones, robotic and electronic warfare systems, which have “already yielded tangible results on the battlefield”, he said at a Ukraine 2024 Independence event in Kyiv.
“One of our priorities is long-term planning; we are creating a Defence Forces model based on Nato standards, implementing digital solutions, and modernising the military,” Mr Umerov said.
“We are also deepening cooperation with allies in the Ramstein format [Ukraine Defence Contact Group]. The key task is to obtain permission to strike Russian targets with [Western] long-range weapons.”
In pics: Search and rescue underway as Russian strike brings down hotel in Ukraine
‘Olympics are over, but the ping pong continues,’ says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that “the Olympics are over, but the ping pong continues” as he urged Western allies to allow Kyiv to let Ukraine strike deep inside Russia to hit military infrastructure responsible for strikes on Ukraine.
Russia fired dozens of missiles and drones across Ukraine for a second day on Tuesday, including some that Ukraine’s president said were shot down by Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets before they reached their targets.
The onslaught killed at least five people, destroying a hotel, homes and residential buildings as well as critical infrastructure in multiple Ukrainian regions. Kyiv and other cities had power outages in sweltering heat.
As it often does in statements after Russian bombing raids, Ukraine’s military listed the Russian regions and occupied territories where the weapons were launched.
“[The allies] try not to speak with me about it. But I keep raising this topic. Generally, that’s it. The Olympics are over, but the ping-pong continues,” Mr Zelensky said.
Three dead in Russian strike on hotel in Ukraine
At least three people have died in a Russian strike on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, a mining and industrial city in Ukraine’s south.
The airstrike injured five others yesterday and destroyed shops and four multi-storey buildings, according to governor Serhii Lysak.
Pokrovsk: Zelensky’s key city Russia is desperate to take next
Residents are evacuating their homes as Russia closes in on the strategically important city of Pokrovsk in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.There are fears the city will fall in the coming weeks.
Pokrovsk is a road and rail hub and a city with a pre-war population of 60,000 people, tens of thousands of whom remain even as many evacuate.
Moscow says it has annexed Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, a claim Kyiv rejects as illegal, and sees taking control of Pokrovsk as an important stepping stone to incorporating the entire region into Russia.
More here.
Pokrovsk: Zelensky’s key city Russia is desperate to take next
Thousands are being forced to flee the city
Ukraine shares powerful art installation at Burning Man festival
This year’s annual Burning Man festival features a powerful art installation by Ukrainian artist Oleksiy Sai about humanity’s growing insensitivity to the damage of war.
Titled “I’m Fine,” the massive 7-meter high and 19-ton installation is made up of various real war artifacts from liberated territories, according to Ukrainian World Congress. Among the objects that make up the sculpture’s enormous lettering are shattered fences, satellite dishes and street signs peppered with bullet holes.
Its message is said to be a play on the Ukranian response to the question: “How are you?”
Our culture reporter Inga Parkel has more details:
Ukraine shares powerful art installation at Burning Man festival
Ukrainian artist Oleksiy Sai’s massive sculpture is made from real war artifacts collected from liberated territories
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments