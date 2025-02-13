Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British officials are said to be furious at Donald Trump’s attempt to negotiate peace in Ukraine with Vladimir Putin over fears Kyiv could be sidelined.

Defence secretary John Healey robustly pushed back against the possibility of doing a peace deal without the inclusion of Kyiv, warning that “Ukraine’s voice must be at the heart of any talks”.

Meanwhile, insiders at the Ministry of Defence are said to be furious at the prospect, with a source at the department telling the BBC: “They are going above Zelensky’s head - the bastards are going to do this.”

It came after Mr Trump announced he and Russian president Putin had agreed to start negotiations on ending the war following a “lengthy and highly productive phone call” between the two leaders.

Issuing the first official UK response to the proposal as Nato allies gathered in Brussels, Mr Healey said: “We’ve seen the calls from President Trump overnight and we all want to see a durable peace and no return to conflict and aggression – and let’s not forget, Russia remains a threat well beyond Ukraine.

“So my message in these discussions will be that there can be no negotiation about Ukraine without Ukraine and Ukraine’s voice must be at the heart of any talks.

“Ukrainians are fighting bravely. It’s our jobs. It’s our job as defence ministers here at Nato, to put them in the best position to secure a lasting peace through strength.”

The US has suggested that as part of a peace deal Ukraine must accept it will have to give up some territory to Russia and Nato membership is not a realistic prospect.

But Nato’s official position – endorsed by Sir Keir Starmer’s government in the UK-Ukraine 100-year partnership – is that Kyiv is on an irreversible path to joining the alliance.

More to follow...