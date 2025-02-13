Ukraine-Russia war live: Trump dials Putin to ‘immediately’ start peace talks as Hegseth rules out Kyiv’s Nato bid
Trump says he and Putin have ‘agreed to work together, very closely’
Donald Trump has said he spoke with Vladimir Putin about starting negotiations immediately to end the war in Ukraine.
The US and Russian president discussed the matter on an hour-and-a-half phone call yesterday, in which Trump said the pair agreed to "work together, very closely".
"We each talked about the strengths of our respective nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together," Trump said in a social media post. "But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the war with Russia/Ukraine."
Later, Kyiv said the US president also spoke to Ukraine’s president Zelensky about his conversation with Putin.
Earlier on Wednesday, Trump's defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, said a return to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders was unrealistic and the US administration did not see Nato membership for Kyiv as part of a solution to the war.
It comes after Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that Putin is not preparing for peace and continues to slaughter Ukrainians despite talk of a ceasefire.
Hegseth says return to Ukraine’s original borders ‘unrealistic'
US defence secretary Pete Hegseth has called Nato membership for Ukraine unrealistic.
In sweeping remarks, the US defence official suggested that the way forward for Ukraine was for the country to abandon hopes of a return to its pre-2014 borders and prepare for a negotiated settlement with Russia — one that should be backed up with an international force of troops.
Mr Hegseth made the comments yesterday during the first trip to Nato and the Ukraine Defence Contact Group by a member of the new Trump administration. Allies have been waiting to hear how much continued military and financial support Washington intends to provide to Ukraine’s government.
US defense chief Hegseth calls return to Ukraine’s original borders ‘unrealistic’
Around 50 countries have collectively provided Ukraine more than $126 billion in weapon
Zelensky calls for 'strong steps' on Russia after Kyiv attack
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said "only strong steps and pressure" can stop Russia’s terror in Ukraine after a deadly attack on Kyiv.
"Putin is not preparing for peace - he continues to kill Ukrainians and destroy cities," Mr Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app.
"Right now we need the unity and support of all our partners in the fight for a just end to this war."
At least one person has died and four others, including a 9-year-old girl, were injured in early morning missile strikes across Kyiv today.
Emergency services scrambled to douse fires and access damages to buildings in at least four districts of the Ukrainian capital.
China pushes for peacekeeping efforts to end Ukraine war – report
Chinese officials in recent weeks have floated a proposal to hold a summit between Russian president Vladimir Putin and US president Donald Trump as part of peacekeeping efforts to end the Ukraine war, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday citing people familiar with the matter.
However, Beijing’s offer envisions a US-Russian summit without the involvement of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the people in Beijing and Washington, the report added.
Watch: Nato chief vows 'devastating' response to any Russian attack
Watch: Ukraine returning to pre-2014 borders 'unrealistic', says Pete Hegseth
Trump has just sabotaged Ukraine’s bargaining power with Russia - whose side is he on?
The Trump administration has just sliced away key negotiating options for Ukraine, giving the invading Russians a catastrophic advantage even before any so-called peace talks can begin.
Now, in any future negotiations, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky’s position will be weaker.
Yesterday, Ukraine’s military capacity was immediately undermined in the medium term by Pete Hegseth telling his fellow Nato defence ministers that "Europe must provide the overwhelming share of future lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine”.
Trump’s just sabotaged Ukraine’s bargaining power with Russia - whose side is he on?
Pete Hegseth told Nato defence ministers the US won’t support Nato membership for Ukraine, or most of its peace talks platform, leaving Zelensky little room to negotiate, writes World Affairs Editor Sam Kiley
What Trump has said after his call with Putin
US president Donald Trump has said he and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have agreed to begin negotiations on ending the war following a sudden prisoner swap.
Here’s what he said after the call:
- Mr Trump said he spent more than an hour on the phone with Putin and "I think we're on the way to getting peace”.
- "I think president Putin wants peace and president Zelensky wants peace and I want peace," Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I just want to see people stop being killed,” he said.
- Of his conversation with Mr Putin, the US president said, "People didn't really know what president Putin's thoughts were. But I think I can say with great confidence, he wants to see it ended also, so that's good – and we're going to work toward getting it ended and as fast as possible."
- Mr Trump noted that he would "probably" meet in person with Mr Putin in the near term, suggesting that could happen in Saudi Arabia.
Trump says he spoke to Putin about ‘immediately’ starting talks on ending Ukraine war
President Donald Trump said he and Russian president Vladimir Putin had spoken and agreed to “immediately” open negotiations on how to end the war on Ukraine which Putin launched with an unprovoked invasion nearly three years ago.
In a statement posted to his Truth Social platform, Trump said he’d had “a lengthy and highly productive phone call” with the Russian leader, during which they discussed “Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects.”
Trump said both he and Putin — who ordered the invasion of Ukraine and claimed it was an effort to rid the former Soviet satellite of so-called “Nazis” in its western-aligned government — “want to stop the millions of deaths taking place” as a result of the war Putin started.
Trump says he spoke to Putin about ‘immediately’ starting talks on ending Ukraine war
The declaration is a break from Biden administration’s policy of not discussing Ukraine without the Ukrainian government’s presence
Kyiv sets condition for no Nato deal, seeks military support
Kyiv has recently appeared to have accepted that it will not be admitted to Nato soon but has emphasised its need for military support under a peace deal.
"If Ukraine is not in Nato... we need an army as numerous as the Russians have today," Mr Zelensky said in an interview with The Economist published yesterday.
"And for all this, we need weapons and money. And we will ask the US for this," Mr Zelensky said, describing that as his "Plan B".
