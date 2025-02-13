Starmer and Lammy warned not to repeat Chamberlain’s mistakes in Munich over Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former foreign secretary has warned Sir Keir Starmer and David Lammy that they must use this weekend’s Munich defence and security conference as an opportunity to stand up to Donald Trump over Ukraine.

Tory grandee Sir Malcolm Rifkind raised the spectre of the infamous 1938 Munich conference where then British prime minister Neville Chamberlain struck the “peace in our time” deal with Hitler and allowed him to invade Czechoslovakia.

It comes as Sir Keir in an interview with ITV’s Robert Peston did not guarantee that Ukraine would have a seat at the table in the talks about ending the war with Russia, only saying President Volodymyr Zelensky “must be involved”.

open image in gallery Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (Ben Whitley/PA) ( PA Wire )

Trump has suggested that a meeting between him and Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia could resolve the war following the two having a telephone conversation where the US president praised his Russian counterpart. US defence secretary Pete Hegseth has suggested Russia can keep Crimea as part of a deal and Ukraine should be barred from joining Nato.

This comes ahead of foreign secretary Mr Lammy having his first meeting with Trump’s new secretary of state Marco Rubio at the conference in Munich with Ukraine top of the agenda. To complicate matters, the proposed deal on the Chagos Islands is also up for discussion.

Offering advice to Mr Lammy ahead of the meeting, Sir Malcolm said: “He should demand that the Ukrainians must be part of the negotiating team with Putin, not just consulted. Otherwise, it will be like Munich. Chamberlain and and Daladier but no Czechs.

“Europe too should be part of the direct negotiations but that is not as vital as Zelensky.

open image in gallery Sir Malcolm Rifkind ( Oli Scarff/Getty Images )

“If Trump refuses he should be reminded that Europe is no longer top priority for the US! His words not mine.”

In his interview Sir Keir insisted that Ukraine’s path to joining NATO is “irreversible” but he refused to strengthen his language from yesterday regarding talks on the future of the country. He also noted that Ukraine needs “to be at the heart” of the talks.

He said: “Ukraine needs to be in the strongest possible position. Ukrainians want peace. Those that have had to flee the country want to go back to their country. But this has to be led by Ukraine. There's no negotiations about Ukraine which doesn't involve Ukraine, and Ukraine needs to be in the strongest possible position.”

Pushed on Nato membership, he added: “Well, my position is the NATO position. This was discussed at the summit that we had last year in Washington. Where it was agreed amongst all Nato members that there should be an irreversible path of Ukraine to NATO membership.

“It was a pathway over time. But what matters most, I think, is that we stand by Ukraine. We put Ukraine in the strongest possible position.

“And that we make sure that if there is a cessation of hostilities, if there's an end to the fighting, that any peace which is desperately needed and wanted is just and it is lasting and capable of enduring. And what we don't want to see is simply a pause in the fighting that gives Russia the space and the opportunity to rearm and go again. So, any pause, any stopping of the fighting has to be a lasting peace.”

Earlier, UK defence secretary John Healey said: "Russia remains a threat well beyond Ukraine."

"My message in these discussions will be that there can be no negotiation about Ukraine without Ukraine and Ukraine's voice must be at the heart of any talks," Mr Healey said.

"Ukrainians are fighting bravely ... it's our job as defence ministers here at Nato, to put them in the best position to secure a lasting peace through strength."

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak has suggested that the UK should be prepared to put soldiers on the ground in Ukraine to guarantee the peace.

He said that, in the event of any peace deal, Britain and its European allies “must lead in providing Ukraine (with) military support and potentially military presence across land, air and sea, to give Ukraine confidence that any peace will endure.”