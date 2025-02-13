Rachel Reeves ‘exaggerated Bank of England experience on her CV’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves exaggerated on her CV how long she worked at the Bank of England, it has emerged.

The chancellor’s LinkedIn profile claims that she worked at the Bank of England from September 2000 to December 2006, despite publicly claiming to have worked there for a decade.

But BBC News reported Ms Reeves had actually left the Bank of England by March 2006, when she began working for Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) in West Yorkshire, meaning she stopped working there nine months earlier than her LinkedIn profile states.

The BBC reported that Rachel Reeves exaggerated her CV ( Getty Images )

The broadcaster unearthed a photograph of the chancellor in March 2006 alongside other HBOS staff at an annual lunch for the Council of Mortgage Lenders. A former HR lead told the BBC she recalled Ms Reeves’ first day at HBOS, and that it was in March 2006.

A spokesman for the chancellor said the error was due to an administrative mistake and that Ms Reeves had not seen it before it was published.

Ms Reeves has repeatedly claimed to have worked for the Bank of England for a decade or the best part of a decade, but questions were raised in November about the truth behind the claim.

After the chancellor told Stylist magazine she had spent a decade there, critics raised questions about the claim given the length of time listed publicly on her LinkedIn profile.

She also made the claim at the Labour Party Business Conference last February, a CEO summit in July 2022 and in a video published on her Facebook page in the same month. A document published by Labour last year states: “Rachel Reeves spent most of the first decade of her career at the Bank of England; she understands the importance of financial and monetary stability to Britain’s economic success.”

Ms Reeves LinkedIn profile lists her work history from 2000 onwards.

It says she worked in three areas of the Bank over the six-year period she was employed there: its international economic analysis division, then at the British Embassy in Washington DC in the second secretary economic division, and finally in the structural economic analysis division.

After this it lists her time working for Halifax Bank of Scotland, then her political career following her election in 2010.