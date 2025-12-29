Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain should join forces with Europe in a new defence pact because it can no longer trust Donald Trump’s America to defend it in the event of a military attack by Russia, voters believe.

That is the stark outcome of a survey by the Independent to gauge the public’s reaction to dramatic changes in US foreign policy under Donald Trump and increasing hostility to Europe – including Britain – from Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

A total of 55 per cent of British voters want a new UK/Europe defence alliance – without America – to guard against the threat from Putin, according to the JL Partners poll while only 11 per cent oppose this plan.

Such a move would mark a historic shift in defence policy with major diplomatic implications.

open image in gallery Still a special relationship? President Trump and Sir Keir Starmer reportedly get along well, but voters are unsure about whether the US can be trusted to come to Britain’s aid ( PA Wire )

Currently, the defence of Britain and Europe against the threat of attack depends on Nato, which was set up by European nations and the US in 1949 in the aftermath of WW2.

Under Nato’s cornerstone Article 5, an attack on member is treated as an attack on all. In practice, that pledge is underpinned by the huge military firepower of its biggest member, the US.

However, America’s own commitment to Nato has come under question since the re-election of President Trump last year and his stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Mr Trump has called European countries “weak”, repeatedly criticised them for not spending enough money on defence and even threatened to ignore his Nato vow to defend them for not doing so if they are attacked.

In addition, Mr Trump has been accused by some of siding with Russia – not Europe – in its war with Ukraine.

He has promised to offer Ukraine Nato style ‘Article 5-like’ protection from further Russian attacks in the event of a ceasefire, but his refusal to go further has led some to question its value.

In fact, the only time Nato’s Article 5 has actually been triggered was in defence of the US after the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer has strengthened Britain’s ties with Europe since becoming prime minister ( PA Wire )

In recent weeks a series of major European figures have raised the alarm on this issue.

Nato General Secretary Mark Rutte warned its allies to start ramping up preparations “for the scale of war our grandparents or great-grandparents endured”.

His comments were echoed by the new head of MI6, Blaise Metreweli, who highlighted the growing menace from Russia which she said was “testing us in the grey zone with tactics that are just below the threshold of war,” while defence minister Al Carns said the “shadow of war is knocking on Europe's door.”

Their comments reflect fears that President Putin could follow his invasion of Ukraine with a new attack on Europe, such as the Baltic states.

Russia has violated European airspace with fighter jets and drones, as well as of carrying out cyber-attacks and acts of sabotage.

European countries already collaborate on defence issues via a number of organisations, such as the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force, to guard against the threat from Russia in Norway and Northern Europe.

Furthermore, European nations are currently increasing their defence spending.

But it will be many years before they are capable of defending themselves without relying on the US.

James Johnson, of JL Partners, said: “The radical change in views on foreign policy from Donald Trump’s White House appear to has taken its toll on British voters.

”Judging from our survey voters have lost faith in the belief that if Britain or any of its European neighbours faces a real military threat, America will automatically come to its rescue.

”They think Europe should take control of its own military protection to guarantee its safety.”

(Here are the figures to be displayed alongside story);

JL Partners questioned 1,562 adults online on Dec 13 and 14.