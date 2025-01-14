Tulip Siddiq resigns as government minister amid Bangladesh corruption probes
Tulip Siddiq has resigned as a government minister amid a number of corruption probes in Bangladesh.
The Labour minister tendered her resignation to Keir Starmer saying her position had become a distraction.
She is the second minister to go in six months, after former transport secretary Louise Haigh.
The Treasury minister, who is responsible for tackling financial crime, is being investigated by standards watchdog Sir Laurie Magnus after reports that Ms Siddiq lived in properties in London linked to allies of the deposed prime minister.
Ms Siddiq referred herself to Sir Laurie on Monday last week. In a letter asking for an investigation to be opened, she maintained she had done nothing wrong.
On Monday, it emerged that Labour Party posters and political flyers for Ms Siddiq were found in the ruins of the ransacked official residence of the deposed Bangladeshi prime minister.
The property, located in Dakha, Bangladesh, also contained Chanel and Swarovski bags, a certificate for a diamond and a $1,500 gold-trimmed Montblanc pen, The Times reported.
There had been growing calls for Sir Keir Starmer to sack Ms Siddiq, with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch saying: “He appointed his personal friend as anti-corruption minister and she is accused herself of corruption.
“Now the government of Bangladesh is raising serious concerns about her links to the regime of Sheikh Hasina.”
“It’s time for Keir Starmer to sack Tulip Siddiq,” the Tory leaderadded.
More follows on this breaking news story....
