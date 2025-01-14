Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq has left the Government, No 10 said.

Ms Siddiq said she had not breached the ministerial code but that continuing in her role would be a “distraction”, in a letter to Sir Keir Starmer.

She had referred herself to the Prime Minister’s ethics tsar.

In her resignation letter to the Prime Minister, in full below, Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq thanked Sir Keir Starmer for the “confidence” he has shown her but said her continuing in post “is likely to be a distraction”.

She said: “Having conducted an in-depth review of the matter at my request, Sir Laurie has confirmed that I have not breached the Ministerial Code. As he notes, there is no evidence to suggest that I have acted improperly in relation to the properties I have owned or lived in.

“My family connections are a matter of public record, and when I became a minister I provided the full details of my relationships and private interests to the Government.

“However it is clear that continuing in my role as Economic Secretary to the Treasury is likely to be a distraction from the work of Government. My loyalty is and always will be to this Labour Government and the programme of national renewal and transformation it has embarked upon. I have therefore decided to resign from my ministerial position.”

open image in gallery Tulip Siddiq has resigned ( Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA Wire )

Tulip Siddiq’s letter in full:

Dear Prime Minister,

Thank you for the confidence you have shown in me in recent weeks.

I am grateful to your Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards Sir Laurie Magnus for acting with speed and thoroughness in response to my self-referral, and for giving me the opportunity to share the full details of my finances and living arrangements, both present and historic.

As you know, having conducted an in-depth review of the matter at my request, Sir Laurie has confirmed that I have not breached the Ministerial Code. As he notes, there is no evidence to suggest that I have acted improperly in relation to the properties I have owned or lived in, nor to suggest that any of my assets “derive from anything other than legitimate means.”

My family connections are a matter of public record, and when I became a Minister I provided the full details of my relationships and private interests to the Government. After extensive consultation with officials, I was advised to state in my declaration of interests that my aunt is the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and to recuse myself from matters relating to Bangladesh to avoid any perception of a conflict of interest. I want to assure you that I acted and have continued to act with full transparency and on the advice of officials on these matters.

However, it is clear that continuing in my role as Economic Secretary to the Treasury is likely to be a distraction from the work of the Government. My loyalty is and always will be to this Labour Government and the programme of national renewal and transformation it has embarked upon. I have therefore decided to resign from my Ministerial position.

I would like to thank you for the privilege of serving in your Government, which I will continue to support in any way I can from the backbenches.

Best wishes,

Tulip Siddiq MP

The PM’s letter in full:

Dear Tulip,

Thank you for your letter. It is with sadness I accept your resignation from your Ministerial role.

I want to thank you for your commitment during your time as Economic Secretary to the Treasury including spearheading the rollout of Banking Hubs and opening our 100t site, leading our thinking on financial inclusion, and contributing to the success of the Chancellor’s first Mansion House speech.

In accepting your resignation, I also wish to be clear that Sir Laurie Magnus as Independent Adviser has assured me he found no breach of the Ministerial Code and no evidence of financial improprieties on your part. I want to thank you for self-referring to the Independent Adviser and for your full co-operation with the establishment of facts.

I appreciate that to end ongoing distraction from delivering our agenda to change Britain, you have made a difficult decision and want to be clear that the door remains open for you going forward.

All best wishes,