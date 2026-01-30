Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has warned Sir Keir Starmer that doing business with China will be “very dangerous”, as the prime minister continues his efforts to bolster economic ties on his controversial trip to the country.

Sir Keir met Chinese president Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday as he pushed to create a “more sophisticated” trading relationship between the UK and China.

The leaders have already struck deals on Scotch whisky tariffs, which are set to be halved to 5 per cent, and visa-free travel to China for British tourists and businesses.

But hours after the landmark meeting, US president Donald Trump expressed his disapproval of the UK’s efforts to do business with China, saying it is “dangerous”.

Asked by reporters early on Friday about the visit, he said: “Well, it’s very dangerous for them to do that, and it’s even more dangerous, I think, for Canada to get into business with China.”

He added that Canada was doing “poorly” and said “you can’t look at China as the answer”.

open image in gallery US president Donald Trump expressed his disapproval of the UK’s efforts to do business with China, saying it is “dangerous” ( Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images )

Mr Trump threatened Canada with a 100 per cent tariff on exports earlier in January after Canadian prime minister Mark Carney sought closer economic ties on his own visit to China.

UK officials insisted the US was aware of Sir Keir’s trip and his objectives in advance, and pointed to Mr Trump’s own visit to China expected to take place in April.

Mr Trump’s comments were rebuked by trade minister Sir Chris Bryant on Friday, who said his remarks on the UK’s trade prospects were “wrong”.

Asked by BBC Breakfast if the US president was wrong in his remarks, trade minister Sir Chris Bryant said: “Yes, he is wrong, and I say this precisely because, apart from anything else, he himself said in his own statement that he is a friend with President Xi, and as I understand it, President Trump is going to China himself in April.”

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer shakes hands with President Xi Jinping (Carl Court/PA) ( PA Wire )

He added it would be “absolutely bonkers” for the UK not to engage with China.

“I agree that you of course you have to go into your relationship with China with your eyes wide open,” he told Sky News.

“You have to challenge China on the issues where we disagree with them and but you have to face the fact that China is a major power in the world.

“It’s the second largest economy in the world, and it’s our fourth largest export market. So it would be absolutely bonkers to the UK not to engage with China.”

The US President’s comments came ahead of Sir Keir’s arrival in Shanghai, a massive financial hub, for the next leg of his trip.

His visit to China’s biggest city and global financial hub will cap a controversial trip during which the prime minister’s political opponents accused him of “kowtowing” to Mr Xi.

Sir Keir stressed the financial benefits of an improved relationship with China, which is the world’s second-largest economy and a major part of global supply chains, in his meeting with Mr Xi.

The government has been attempting to balance their relations between China and the US, amid demands from the US president to reduce reliance on Chinese trade.

Ahead of his trip, Sir Keir told Bloomberg he would not choose between Washington and Beijing: “I’m often invited to simply choose between countries. I don’t do that,” he said.

“We’ve got very close relations with the US, of course we want to and we will maintain that business, alongside security and defence.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer has sought to stress the economic benefits of an improved relationship with China (Carl Court/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Equally, just sticking your head in the sand and ignoring China when it’s the second biggest economy in the world and there are business opportunities wouldn’t be sensible.”

No 10 also left the door open to a future visit to the UK by Mr Xi, whose last state visit to Britain was in October 2015.

The prime minister’s trip to China is the first by a UK premier since 2018. Sir Keir has faced calls to raise the jailing of Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai and the treatment of the Uyghur minority with the Chinese leadership.

open image in gallery UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during the 2026 UK-China Business Council at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

He said they had a “respectful discussion” on those issues and that this was “part and parcel of the reason to engage”.

Downing Street declined to be drawn on details of discussions on contentious issues, including Mr Lai, MPs sanctioned by China, the Uyghur community and Beijing’s purchase of Russian oil hit by western sanctions seeking to cripple its war effort in Ukraine.

His official spokesman would not say whether Sir Keir told the Chinese president that Mr Lai should be released, but said the government’s position calling for his immediate release has not changed.

According to Mr Lai’s son, the 78-year-old British national has spent five years in solitary confinement in treatment, which amounts to “torture” under Hong Kong’s new national security law.