Trump tariffs could disrupt UK medicine supply, Wes Streeting warns
Government attempting to mitigate impacts of ‘extremely volatile and turbulent backdrop’, health secretary says
The UK’s medicine supply could be disrupted by sweeping tariffs imposed by Donald Trump, the health secretary has warned, saying cabinet ministers are doing their best to mitigate the impacts of an “extremely volatile and turbulent backdrop”.
Wes Streeting said there are a “number of factors at play” when it comes to the UK’s supply of medicines, including manufacturing and distribution challenges, but warned that tariffs pose “another layer of challenge”.
“We watch this situation extremely closely. We work on a daily basis to make sure that we have the medicine supply this country needs”, he told Sky News.
“Where we do see disruptions to supply, we also take steps at the dispensing end to show the flexibility needed to make sure people can access the prescriptions they need.”
This is a breaking story. Updates to follow...
