Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, John Rentoul, The Independent’s chief political commentator.

Keep scrolling for more.

Donald Trump has launched a fresh wave of tariffs, including a 10 per cent duty on all British exports to the US, in a dramatic escalation of his trade war. Dubbed “Liberation Day”, the president’s announcement has sent shockwaves through global markets, with European nations hit even harder, some facing tariffs of up to 34 per cent.

The UK government, under Keir Starmer, has so far failed to secure an exemption, though officials insist negotiations are continuing. Ministers argue that Britain’s 10 per cent tariff – half the level imposed on EU nations – is a sign of their diplomatic strategy paying off; although Brexiteers claim it as a benefit of leaving the EU. Even so, British businesses, especially in the automotive and manufacturing sectors, will still suffer.

In response, the Labour government is balancing two key trade relationships: managing the fallout with the US while fending off calls to pivot back towards Europe. At home, Starmer’s administration is under pressure to act decisively. The prime minister insists he will take a “calm, pragmatic” approach, refusing to be drawn into retaliatory tariffs. Business leaders, however, are growing increasingly concerned.

So, what does Trump’s latest move mean for the UK economy? How will it impact post-Brexit Britain’s place on the global stage? And what should Starmer’s next steps be?

Join me live at 1pm BST on Friday, 4 April, as I tackle your questions on tariffs, Brexit, UK-EU relations, and what the markets might do next.

Submit your questions in the comments below.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question right away – some may be hidden until the Q&A starts. See you at 1pm!