Tariffs, Trump, and trade: Independent readers give their verdict

With Trump's tariffs looming, the EU has responded with retaliatory measures. But what should the UK’s approach be?

Are we better or worse off outside the EU in this situation? The question is particularly pressing as Britain faces Donald Trump’s 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminium – a move that will hit British exporters hard.

While the European Union has retaliated with tariffs on US goods like bourbon, the UK government has opted for a pragmatic approach, refraining from immediate retaliation in hopes of negotiating an exemption.

However, with Trump threatening a 200 per cent tariff on EU wines in response to European countermeasures, the UK’s ability to avoid a trade war remains uncertain.

When we asked for your views, opinion was split on Britain’s new position in global trade. Some argued that being outside the EU allows the UK to forge its own path, free from Brussels’ bureaucracy. However, others worried that going it alone weakens the country’s ability to stand up to major powers like the US and China.

A poll of Independent readers found that 83 per cent of respondents believed Brexit has not made Britain stronger in global trade, while only 10 per cent said it has, with 7 per cent seeing no difference.

With Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds set to visit the US for trade talks, the UK is in a precarious position. It may have escaped the EU’s trade restrictions, but it now faces the challenge of negotiating with Trump alone – without the collective strength of a larger economic bloc behind it.

Here’s what you had to say:

Standing firm against US tariffs

I've read the commentaries from others regarding the "tariff war" with interest. They contain a number of valid points, in my view.

My own thoughts run along the following lines:

The UK needs to display a considerable measure of toughness against Trump and his sidekicks – the "tread carefully" approach isn't going to work! How could it when we're dealing with Trump's mindset?

The US must be made 100% aware that its totally unreasonable and bullying tactics against Europe, Canada, Japan, China, Asia, and other affected countries – plus Ukraine in particular – are completely unacceptable. Appropriate retaliatory measures will be taken against the US if this becomes necessary.

JanetC

UK steel and free trade

The UK's domestic production of steel and aluminium does not meet its consumption needs, resulting in a reliance on imports for both metals. These tariffs will therefore be beneficial to the UK, as steel and aluminium destined for the US may now find their way here. If European exporters are struggling, we should buy their blast furnaces on the cheap and produce more here.

Even if this were not the case and we were a net exporter, I would never advocate for reciprocal tariffs. Just because the US wants to poke itself in the eye doesn't mean we should. Let them raise tariffs – the UK should lead in free trade!

dave80

A toxic and unpredictable USA

Whilst Trump and MAGA are in power, the USA has turned aggressive and toxic—and worse, unpredictable. There are good people still in the United States, so we can't totally abandon them, and it's true that America owns much of Britain. But we need to be more independent. Maybe some US companies could be temporarily nationalized in Britain.

Reform are Putin apologists and are currently a laughingstock. Their ideas of aligning with Trump will collapse when Trump is finally impeached – which he will be. There is a gathering momentum in the States, and sadly, I think it may get really ugly. So we should keep a safe distance and plan for more independence, particularly militarily. We need direct control over our nuclear arsenal, and maybe we should integrate with France's nuclear program. We need people working on hacking the USA's remote control switch-off on F-35s, etc.

We are in Europe and need to align more with our close neighbours. The USA is having a meltdown and is untrustworthy – so sad to see! I hope the good people in the States rise up against this criminal Putin asset, and we should offer support to that cause if anything.

So withdraw the invitation – time to stop appeasing and grow a 'Great British' backbone.

Stanostromo

Protecting European waters

I would like to suggest that the UK withdraw its Pacific and Middle Eastern fleet and station it in the waters of north-west Europe. They could be used to protect underwater infrastructure and board ships leaving the Baltic Sea to ensure restrictions on Russian imports and exports are respected.

I would expect some in the US may not appreciate being left alone in Asian and Pacific waters...

Orval

Brexit and business freedom

BREXIT has not made the UK stronger – it has given us more choice.

The EU is over-regulated, which is strangling business and growth.

Without reform of the EU, the UK has better choices for growth outside the EU bureaucracy.

Jez145

Stronger together

As the Indian chief said to his five sons:

"Alone, you are like five frail fingers, easily picked off one by one by your enemies."

"Together, you are like a fist – a fist your enemies fear, because they can't subdue you."

In short: let's rejoin and end this limbo of being outside everywhere that holds power or wealth to gain.

Brad

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

