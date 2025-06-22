Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer has backed Donald Trump’s dramatic decision to bomb Iran overnight.

The US president said the attacks carried out at Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan were “very successful”.

In a statement the prime minister said: “Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat.

“The situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority. We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis”.

It comes just 48 hours before Sir Keir is set to join other world leaders including representatives of the Trump administration for a major summit of NATO in the Hague.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has backed the bombing ( PA Wire )

Downing Street said that the prime minister “will be calling allies” today to discuss the situation further.

Foreign secretary David Lammy and his French counterpart had held talks with Iran on Friday but the discussions had been unsuccessful.

Speaking to Sir Trevor Phillips on Sky News, business secretary Jonathan Reynolds confirmed that the UK had been given advance notice of the US strikes on Iran.

The business secretary UK also confirmed the UK government is “in active conversations to get people out” of Israel, Iran and the wider region.

“That will be hours not days,” he added.

“We have been making extensive preparations.”

He said British citizens in the region are “the government’s first priority.”

The business secretary was asked by Sir Trevor Phillips on Sky News how concerned he was about Iranian terrorism activity in the UK.

He responded: “Very.”

He noted: “Not a week goes by when we don’t have an Iranian cyber attack on the UK.”

The cabinet minister said that the threat in the UK “is not hypothetical.”He suggested that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) could now be proscribed and sanctioned.

But he insisted the Iranian regime had “miscalculated” international resolve.

Mr Reynolds also confirmed that the UK will be talking with allies to prevent Iran from blocking the Strait of Hormuz.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch posted on X: “By targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, the US has taken decisive action against a regime that fuels global terror and directly threatens the UK.

“Iranian operatives have plotted murders and attacks on British soil. We should stand firmly with the US and Israel.”

Earlier, the former Tory defence secretary Grant Shapps gave more full throated support for the US’s actions in a sign of political unity in the UK on the events overnight.

He said on X, formerly Twitter: “I don’t often agree with Trump, but destroying Iran’s nuclear sites was absolutely the right call. The IRGC ( Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) wants Israel wiped off the map. Tehran arms Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis & militias. Iran fuels Middle East chaos. Starmer’s calls for ‘restraint’ were dangerously naive.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also gave his backing to the Americans.

He said: “Reform UK stands behind the military actions of the USA overnight. Iran must not be allowed to have nuclear weapons, the future of Israel depends on it.”

Former Tory foreign secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind suggested that Trump had prevented a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.

He told Sir Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “Every Arab state, every other country of the Middle East, has been terrified of the possibility of Iran developing nuclear weapons, not just because they there is a traditional hostility between Iran and the Arab states but because there was an assumption, indeed a clear step, by Saudi Arabia, that if Iran ever did get nuclear weapons, Saudi Arabia would have to see them.

“Turkey would contemplate that too, Egypt would have an extraordinary amount of nuclear proliferation in what is already a very volatile region. So I think what the Americans have done, assuming they have been successful, either in destroying Iran's nuclear capability or in the Middle East, pushing it back very, many, many years, that is something which actually contributes to peace and nuclear non proliferation, not just for the benefit of Israel, but for the region as a whole and for the world.”

Former Tory security minister Tom Tugendhat supported the attacks warning that Iranian nuclear missiles could ultimately have hit London and the site hit was “designed to kill Jews”.

But independent MP Zara Sultana, who has been suspended by Labour, compared the situation to Iraq.

She said: “We're being told it's about national security. The same institutions that told us that it was right to go into Iraq, are doing the same thing again, and they cannot be trusted. And this is wrong. The UK should not be America's poodle in its imperialist foreign policy. We should stand against it.”