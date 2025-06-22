Iran-Israel live: Tehran says Trump has begun ‘dangerous war’ after US bombs key Iranian nuclear sites
US president announces ‘very successful’ attacks carried out at Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan
Tehran has said the US has “launched a dangerous war against Iran” after president Donald Trump announced that US warplanes struck three nuclear facility sites in Iran.
At around 8pm ET on Saturday, Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social that “very successful” strikes had been carried out on the nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.
The US president later asserted that Iran's key nuclear sites were "completely and fully obliterated" in an address to the nation from the White House.
Iran responded saying it “reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people,” and called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting.
Shortly after the US strikes, missile attacks launched by Iran injured 11 people in Israel. The strikes caused severe damage in Tel Aviv, with several two-story residential buildings heavily damaged or collapsing, emergency responders said.
And Israel said it had resumed its own strikes on Sunday morning targeting military sites in western Iran.
Israel began launching attacks on Iran on 13 June, saying it was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons. Iran says its atomic programme is only for peaceful purposes.
Saudi Arabia expresses concern after US attacks on Iran nuclear sites
Saudi Arabia expressed its "great concern" following US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, according to a statement by the foreign ministry posted on X on Sunday.
The kingdom called on the international community to boost efforts in such “highly sensitive circumstances” to reach a political solution to end the crisis.
Farage backs Trump's decision to strike Iran
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has backed Donald Trump's decision to strike Iran.
He said: "Reform UK stands behind the military actions of the USA overnight.
"Iran must not be allowed to have nuclear weapons, the future of Israel depends on it."
Who are Iran's regional allies and could they be activated in its response to US
Iran's so-called Axis of Resistance is a network of militant groups across the Middle East that the country has long relied upon.
However, the network is a shadow of what it was before the war ignited by Hamas' 7 October, 2023, attack on Israel out of the Gaza Strip – but it still has some formidable capabilities.
Israel's 20-month war in Gaza has severely diminished the Palestinian Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups, and Israel mauled Lebanon's Hezbollah last fall, killing most of its top leadership and devastating much of southern Lebanon, making its involvement unlikely.
But Iran could still call on the Houthis, who had threatened to resume their attacks in the Red Sea if the US entered the war, and allied militias in Iraq. Both have drone and missile capabilities that would allow them to target the United States and its allies.
Iran could also seek to respond through militant attacks further afield, as it is widely accused of doing in the 1990s with an attack on a Jewish community center in Argentina that was blamed on Iran and Hezbollah.
Watch live: Israeli rescue teams respond in the aftermath of Iranian missile strikes that left 11 injured
Starmer says US has taken action to 'alleviate' Iran's nuclear threat
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said the US has taken action to “alleviate” Iran's nuclear threat and called on Tehran “to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis”.
He said: “Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat.
“The situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority. We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis.”
Watch: Donald Trump claims successful US strikes on Nuclear sites in Iran
Tehran says US has launched 'dangerous war' against Iran
Iran's foreign ministry has said “the US has itself launched a dangerous war against Iran” after president Donald Trump announced that US warplanes struck three nuclear facility sites in Iran.
Iran says it has right to resist US with full force
Iran’s foreign ministry has said it has the “right to resist with all its might” against the US.
“Silence in the face of this blatant aggression exposes the world to an unprecedented and pervasive danger,” the ministry said.
It added that the world “must not forget US started war against Iran in the midst of diplomatic process,” referring to talks regarding Iran’s nuclear programme.
Last week, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi met with his British counterpart David Lammy, along with European foreign ministers from France, Germany, and the EU in Geneva.
11 injured after Iranian missile strikes in Israel
Eleven people in Israel have been injured following a series of missile attacks launched by Iran, according to emergency services.
One victim suffered shrapnel wounds, while the other 10 were “lightly hurt,” Al Jazeera reported, citing the Magen David Adom national emergency service.
The strikes caused severe damage in Tel Aviv, with several two-story residential buildings heavily damaged or collapsing, emergency responders said.
“This is a large-scale destruction site. Several two-story residential buildings were severely damaged, and some collapsed,” Magen David Adom is quoted as having said by CNN.
Emergency crews, police, and bomb disposal units are actively responding to multiple impact sites across the country, including in the northern city of Haifa.
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that search and rescue operations are ongoing at various locations after at least 10 missile impacts were reported.
Airlines reroute flights as Middle East airspace remains restricted
Airlines continued to reroute flights on Sunday to avoid large parts of Middle Eastern airspace following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
According to flight tracking service FlightRadar24, commercial traffic is operating under restrictions implemented last week, with no flights over Iran, Iraq, Syria, or Israel. Airlines are instead choosing longer routes via the Caspian Sea or through Egypt and Saudi Arabia, despite higher costs and extended travel times.
Israel’s airspace remains closed, and its two main carriers, El Al and Arkia, suspended rescue and scheduled flights on Sunday.
