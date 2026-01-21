Trump has left Starmer with no choice – it’s time to get tough

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Today marked a significant change in Sir Keir Starmer’s approach to dealing with Donald Trump.

After months of trying to ingratiate himself with the most capricious and unpredictable of US presidents with obsequious praise and offers of garlands for a man who is tearing up the international rule book, Sir Keir looks like he has finally had enough.

There is no doubt that his responses to Tory leader Kemi Badenoch during Prime Minister’s Questions represented a new tone and were the first time that Sir Keir has been openly hostile to the man in the White House.

The “I will not yield” line on Greenland was the sort of toughness and evidence of a backbone that many Labour backbenchers have been crying out for from their leader.

But Sir Keir went much further than that. We got a first real glimpse of the prime minister’s “Mr Angry face” as he basically accused Trump of trying to use Chagos to blackmail him into backing off on the Greenland issue.

It is worth going through his words again:

“President Trump deployed words on Chagos yesterday that were different to his previous words of welcome and support when I met him in the White House,” he said.

open image in gallery After months of trying to ingratiate himself with the US president, Sir Keir looks like he has finally had enough. ( PA Wire )

“He deployed those words yesterday for the express purpose of putting pressure on me and Britain in relation to my values and principles on the future of Greenland.”

The PM repeated: “He wants me to yield on my position, and I’m not going to do so.”

Not only was he accusing Trump of being dishonest and erratic, but it also reflects French president Emmanuel Macron’s claim that the US president is a bully trying to beat friends down to get his way.

It was a remarkable change of tone, especially when you consider that the PM’s message on Monday during his emergency conference had been far more measured and attempting to walk a diplomatic tightrope.

But it is quite possible that the recent remarks from Trump have persuaded Sir Keir that there is no need to mollify his language now. In a way, the US president has left the PM with no choice.

Trump, in the past 24 hours, has called his Chagos Islands deal with Mauritius “stupid” and told journalists that Starmer needs to “fix his country”.

open image in gallery Trump has openly attacked Starmer since the latter criticised him for his Greenland threats ( AFP/Getty )

His rambling press conference at Davos saw the president pour scorn on the UK’s “catastrophic” energy policy, encouraging windfarms and stopping drilling.

The US president has abandoned diplomatic niceties for open contempt.

The entente cordiale between Trump and Starmer, forged in late 2023 at a private dinner in Trump Tower in New York, has evaporated.

The problem for the prime minister, though, is that while it has freed him up to be tougher, it has also all but wrecked his chief foreign policy of being the bridge between the US and Europe.

Without that, the UK’s role as well as Starmer’s personally is greatly diminished. Perhaps, though, Trump is now looking ahead to helping his friend and ally Nigel Farage to fill that space.