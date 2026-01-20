Watch live: US Speaker Mike Johnson addresses MPs after Donald Trump launches tirade against UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Mike Johnson, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, addresses Parliament on Tuesday, 20 January.

Mr Johnson will address members of both Houses during an official visit to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.

It comes after Donald Trump launched an online rant criticising Sir Keir Starmer's plan to cede the Chagos Islands to Mauritius as one of “great stupidity."

The US president said the deal is “another in a very long line of national security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired”.

The prime minister has called for calm among the US and Nato allies as tensions mount over the Republican's threats to the territory.

“Shockingly, our 'brilliant' NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER," Trump wrote.

Mr Johnson has said he aims to “calm the situation” over Trump’s threats to acquire Greenland during his trip.

Tensions between the US, Greenland and Europe have reached a boiling point as the president threatens to impose tariffs on eight European countries and has refused to rule out military force in his pursuit to gain control of Denmark’s self-governing territory.