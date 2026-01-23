‘Draft dodger Trump’ accused of double standards over slur against British troops

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A senior Labour politician has accused Donald Trump of double standards after he claimed British troops did not fight on the Afghan War front line, despite having avoided fighting in the Vietnam War himself.

Dame Emily Thornberry, chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee, joined widespread condemnation of Mr Trump’s statement that British troops were “a little off the front line” in the war in Afghanistan.

It was “an absolute insult to the 457 (British) families who lost someone in Afghanistan,” she said. ”How dare he say we weren't on the front line, how dare he?”

Controversially, she added that the comments came from a man who had “never seen any action himself”.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump made the comments on Fox News ( AP )

President Trump famously avoided the draft for the Vietnam War five times in the 1960s and 1970s, including for a bone spur in his heel.

Dame Emily said: “We have always been there whenever the Americans have wanted us.

“How dare this man who has never seen any action, who somehow or other when there was a draft for everybody else in the US, managed to avoid it and yet is now commander in chief and knows nothing about how it is that America has been defended.

“I mean, seriously, it is an absolute insult.”

Dame Emily won loud applause for her remarks from the audience on BBC TV ‘Question Time.’

The controversy over Mr Trump’s own military record first emerged nearly a decade ago when it emerged he was granted five ‘deferrals’ from the Vietnam War draft.

Mr Trump said at the time he could not recall which heel had been affected, stating the issue had been “temporary” and “minor” and “over a period of time, it healed up.”

He was challenged over the matter in a 2019 Interview by Piers Morgan who asked him: “You were not able to serve because of a bone spur condition in your feet- do you wish you'd been able to serve? Would you like to have served your country?”

open image in gallery Britain lost 457 service personnel during action in Afghanistan (MoD/PA) ( PA Media )

Trump responded: “I was never a fan of that war. I thought it was a terrible war, it was very far away. Nobody had heard of Vietnam… this wasn't like fighting against Nazi Germany or Hitler. I wasn't out on the streets marching or saying I would move to Canada but I wasn't a fan.”

Trump argued he would have been ”honoured” to have served in the US military and had since ‘made up for’ not having done so iby boosting defence spending.

Dame Emily accused Mr Trump of trying to ”bully” the UK and the rest of Nato.

”You wonder where this will end. It is as if he has no anchor, no off button.”

She was “proud” that Britain and its allies had joined forces and said “no Donald Trump, enough, no more of this, you are not getting Greenland, you are not introducing tariffs, you are not going to take military action, this is the line, do not cross it.”