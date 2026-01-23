Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of a British soldier who suffered horrendous injuries in Afghanistan has described Donald Trump’s comments about the role of Nato troops in the war as “the ultimate insult”.

The US president made his comments in an interview with Fox News in which he reiterated his suggestion that Nato would not support America if asked, before making false claims about the role of Nato troops in the conflct.

He said: “We’ve never needed them. They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan … and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”

Around 1,186 non-American Nato troops died in the conflict that began in 2001, according to Help for Heroes. More than 2,300 members of the US armed forced were killed.

Diane Dernie, the mother of Ben Parkinson, who is regarded as the most severely injured British soldier to survive in Afghanistan, said: “I can assure you, the Taliban didn’t plant IEDs miles and miles back from the front line.

“To say that British troops, Nato forces, were not involved on the front lines – it’s just a childish man trying to deflect from his own actions, and it’s just beyond belief.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One after leaving the World Economic Forum in Davos for Washington ( AP )

“I mean, it is so insulting, it’s so hard to hear. We’d be very interested to see what our own Prime Minister’s response is to this, because this is just disgraceful.”

About the president’s comments Ian Sadler, whose son, Trooper Jack Sadler, 21, was killed in Afghanistan in 2007, while serving with the 4/73 Special Observation Battery, Brigade Reconnaissance Force, said: “Trump is just ill-advised by his military aides and the people around him.

“Some of the Nato troops were not on the front line in the same way the British and US troops were, that’s true.”

Mr Sadler, from Exeter, Devon, added: “The British certainly were in the hot spots, they were on the front line, 457 of them were lost and there was probably three times as many seriously injured as deaths.”

Mrs Dernie added: “In 2008 General (David) Petraeus, who was head of the American forces, he actually came and met with Ben and with several of the wounded. He gave them all a medal, and he commented what an incredible ally the British forces were and what an amazing job they’d done, and the incredibly high price they’d had to pay.”

She said: “For Trump then to come up with this statement is just, it’s insulting.”

Mr Parkinson suffered horrendous injuries when an Army Land Rover hit a mine near Musa Qala in 2006. The blast left the former lance bombardier in 7 Para RHA with both legs amputated, a twisted spine and brain damage.

Asked what Keir Starmer should do in response to President’s Trump’s comments, Mrs Dernie, from Doncaster, said: “He’s got to refute what’s said. He’s got to come out.

“He’s got to stand up for his own armed forces, and he’s got to absolutely refute what Donald Trump said.

“Call him out. Make make a stand for those who fought for this country and for our flag, because it’s just beyond belief.

“Come and look at us, the life that that Ben leads – 19-and-a-half years on, still fighting for his care, still fighting for him to have a decent life, recovering from a recent operation.

“To hear this man say, ‘Oh, well, you just fannied about behind the front lines’. It’s the ultimate insult.”

open image in gallery Lance Bombardier Ben Parkinson and his parents Andrew and Diane, meeting the then-Prince Charles ( Getty )

Sir Keir will speak to Mr Trump directly over his remarks about Nato troops, a minister suggested.

Stephen Kinnock told LBC: “Just look at how he’s delivered on that as a leading voice in terms of the Greenland issue and strengthening the European dimension of Nato.

“So I think he will, I’m sure, be raising this issue with the president.

“He stood up very strongly on the issue of tariffs and said they were completely wrong, particularly at Prime Minister’s Questions, where I think he really made that absolutely clear.

“So we do have a Prime Minister who will stand up for the values and principles I know.

“He’s incredibly proud of our armed forces, and he will make that clear to the president.”