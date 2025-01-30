Trade union boss warns Reeves against trading workers rights for economic growth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A senior trade union boss has warned Rachel Reeves that the Labour government will face stiff opposition if she tries to water down workers rights or suppress pay rises.

Steve Wright, the recently elected general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), told The Independent he was alarmed by Keir Starmer invoking the policies of Margaret Thatcher in describing his approach to economic growth.

The Labour-affiliated FBU played a key role in ensuring that the party leadership stuck to its promise to include a workers’ rights package in its manifesto under previous general secretary and former TUC president Matt Wrack.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves speaks at Siemens Healthineers in Eynsham, near Oxford, on Wednesday (Peter Cziborra/PA) ( PA Wire )

But following Ms Reeves speech this week on economic growth, in which she backed a third runway at Heathrow, and confirmation by her and the prime minister that all policies will need to deliver economic growth, alarm bells have rung over the potential impact on workers’ rights.

Mr Wright said: "The FBU welcomes the chancellor's assurance that there will be no scaling back of the Labour government's employment rights legislation.

“However, it was concerning to see the prime minister use a media intervention about the government’s growth plans to invoke the policies of the Thatcher government.

“The FBU was at the forefront of the fight back against Thatcher's attacks on workers' rights and jobs, all of which were continued by successive Tory governments up until and including that led by Rishi Sunak.”

Sir Keir yesterday came under pressure from Tory leader Kemi Badenoch over the union reform and workers’ rights package in the employment bill as she claimed it would undermine economic growth.

But Mr Wright insisted: “The full and swift delivery of the Labour government's employment rights Bill is critical to growing the economy.

“A properly paid workforce that is better protected against unfair dismissal and has more secure employment is critical to delivering greater growth.

“With the bill due to pass through parliament in a matter of weeks, the government must ensure the legislation on workers' rights is in place much faster than the planned timeframe of autumn 2026.”

Claims have been made that Ms Reeves had previously told business leaders she would consider allowing zero-hours contracts to continue.

But Mr Wright insisted that the “exploitative” contracts and additional protection against unfair dismissal must come into force by this summer at the very latest.

He said: “The full delivery of the Labour manifesto commitment on workers' rights must be reflected in substantial pay rises for firefighters and all other workers.”

With the possibility that Ms Reeves will need to find savings in public expenditure, he also sent a warning over the potential impact on pay.

He said: “The statutory living wage must also be increased to well over £15 per hour by the time the employment rights bill becomes law.

“The Labour government will only achieve its ambitious growth plans if it acts swiftly to place more money in the pockets of workers in secure jobs.”