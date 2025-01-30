Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour has been accused of rank hypocrisy over plans to uphold controversial Tory proposals to detain child migrants in its bid to crack down on Channel smuggling gangs.

Despite Labour frontbenchers repeatedly speaking out against the Conservatives’ Illegal Migration Act (IMA), Yvette Cooper is pressing ahead with plans to allow unaccompanied children whose age is disputed by the Home Office to be detained for up to 28 days.

In Labour’s border security bill, published on Thursday, the home secretary will also keep a ban on migrants claiming modern slavery protections and a string of other measures the party previously opposed.

open image in gallery Yvette Cooper has been accused of rank hypocrisy over Labour’s small boats bill ( PA Wire )

Amnesty International accused Ms Cooper of “rank hypocrisy” for holding onto parts of the Tories’ bill, which it said would signal “disdain for human beings remains at the heart of this government”. And independent anti-slavery commissioner Eleanor Lyons said victims of modern slavery “deserve our compassion and support and no new legislation should reduce victims’ rights”.

Meanwhile Tory shadow home secretary Chris Philp said the bill was “weak and re-announces steps the last government took already”.

Labour’s Jess Phillips – who now sits in Sir Keir’s government as safeguarding minister – previously claimed the Conservative bill was as a “a traffickers’ dream, a tool for their control” as it effectively hid modern slavery victims from UK authorities.

And former shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock, now a health minister, said it is “deeply unethical, as it also makes it harder for victims of modern slavery to come forward and harder to prosecute criminals”. Mr Kinnock branded it a “traffickers’ charter, a gift to traffickers and pimps”.

And Dame Diana Johnson, now a minister in the Home Office, also previously accused the government of an “unnecessary and unjustified” choice to sacrifice its focus on human trafficking as part of its response to irregular migration. All three have not responded to The Independent’s request for comment on the U-turn.

The bill means that human trafficking victims who enter the UK this way will not be able to get help from the UK’s national referral mechanism (NRM) - the system for supporting and identifying victims, it has been reported.

The majority of the Tories’ IMA is being scrapped under Labour’s bill, which it expects to become law this year, but other elements being retained are the limiting of access to asylum and human rights claims for those entering the UK via irregular routes such as small boats.

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who sits as an independent MP after being suspended by Labour, said: “It is beyond me why Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper have done a complete reversal of our position prior to the election vehemently opposing the Conservatives policy of detaining children.

“I remember when children were detained at Harmondsworth Detention Centre in my constituency and it is harmful and can have a lasting impact on the lives of these children. I am so anxious now that in government we appear to be losing all sense of compassion.”

Meanwhile Green Party leader Carla Denyer said she was shocked that Labour was keeping in place Labour front benchers had previously opposed.

She told The Independent the UK should be supporting those coming in search of safety and wanting to rebuild their lives and be reunited with loved ones.

She said : “The only way to stop people smugglers is to create safe routes for people to come here fleeing violence or war, but this government’s new Bill contains no measures to do so.”

“I very much hope that all those who spoke with their consciences when these cruel measures were introduced by the last government will continue to do so now,” Ms Denyer added.

The bill is aimed at targeting the gangs smuggling tens of thousands of migrants across the English Channel every year and includes a slew of powers the government hopes will help break the business model of the smugglers.

open image in gallery Jess Phillips described the Tory bill, parts of which Labour is keeping in place, a ‘trafficker’s dream tool’ ( PA Wire )

But experts have warned that plans to deny some victims of human trafficking access to government help could be incompatible with UK and international law, and will embolden criminals.

Responding to Labour’s bill, Amnesty International refugee and migrant rights director Steve Valdez-Symonds said: “It is less than two years since Yvette Cooper stood in Parliament to oppose the Illegal Migration Act 2023 in its entirety, including because under it victims of modern-day slavery would be left without any protections.

“Choosing to now keep this Act, or any part of it, to hammer rather than safeguard adults and children who’ve suffered the trauma of human trafficking, torture and war would be rank hypocrisy.”

And Jakub Sobik, from the Modern Slavery and Human Rights Policy and Evidence Centre, said that keeping this legislation risks “increasing trafficking and modern slavery in the UK”.

He added: “If implemented, they would deny potentially thousands of people protection from trafficking and would strengthen the hand of traffickers, as well as our ability to prosecute traffickers.”

In a bid to avoid attacks from Reform UK and the Conservatives, Labour is also retaining the cap on the number of migrants who can arrive each year on safe and legal routes.

Under Labour’s bill, people-smuggling suspects will face travel bans and social media blackouts as part of an attempt to crack down on organised immigration crime.

Court orders to restrict the activity of those under investigation for such crimes will be strengthened, with suspects facing bans on laptop or mobile phones, accessing social media networks, associating with certain people, or accessing their finances under the measures announced by the Home Office.

Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs) can already be sought to curb the movement of people involved in organised immigration crime.

But the government said the measures are not being used to their full effect and plans to introduce new “interim” SCPOs designed to place “immediate” restrictions on suspects’ activity while a full order is considered by the courts.

Under powers inspired by counter-terror laws, immigration officers and police will also be handed the power to seize phones, laptops and other electronic devices from migrants arriving in the UK without arresting them first. Officials said this will help officers gather intelligence on the gangs running the people smuggling trade.

Conservative shadow home secretary Mr Philp said: “This is a weak Bill from a weak Government. It re-announces steps the last Government took already, and beyond that only engages in minor tinkering - for example, about taking phones off illegal immigrants when they arrive. That won’t stop the boats.”

But Labour’s new Border Security Commander Martin Hewitt said the bill will “equip teams on the ground and empower them to go further and faster when dismantling organised criminality”.

He said: “These crucial measures will underpin our enforcement action across the system, and together with our strengthened relationships with international partners, we will bring down these gangs once and for all.”

Announcing the bill, Ms Cooper said: “Over the last six years, criminal smuggling gangs have been allowed to take hold all along our borders, making millions out of small boat crossings.

“This Bill will equip our law enforcement agencies with the powers they need to stop these vile criminals, disrupting their supply chains and bringing more of those who profit from human misery to justice.

“These new counter terror-style powers, including making it easier to seize mobile phones at the border, along with statutory powers for our new Border Security Command to focus activity across law enforcement agencies and border force will turbocharge efforts to smash the gangs. “