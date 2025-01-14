Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Questions have been raised over whether the Conservative Party’s shadow housing secretary can take part in Tuesday’s Renters Reform Bill debate because he has a financial interest in the issue.

Kevin Hollinrake, who shadows Angela Rayner in her departmental role, is set to lead the Tory charge against the legislation.

But the Tory MP holds shares in an estate agency franchising group that lobbied regulators and government bodies on “regulatory reforms including the [Conservative Government’s] Renters Reform Bill”, while outlining the risk to the company’s business of “an ever-growing list of regulations”.

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner is the current housing secretary

The House of Commons register of financial interests shows that Mr Hollinrake, the MP for Thirsk and Malton, has shareholdings valued at more than £70,000 in the Property Franchise Group plc.

The Independent understands Labour will question Mr Hollinrake’s fitness to lead for his party on the Bill given his financial interests.

It comes as the Renters’ Rights Bill - a raft of new legislation designed to give greater rights and protections to private renters in the UK such as abolishing ‘no fault’ evictions - goes to Report Stage on Tuesday.

The latest annual report from the Property Franchise Group PLC warns that “landlords could resort to selling their properties after having to suffer an ever-growing list of regulations and a greater tax burden”.

The report also states the “residential property market is continually influenced by changes in UK legislation and government policy. This can […] lead to inefficiencies in the way we operate as we get to grips with complying with new requirements.”

Mr Hollinrake’s register of interests also shows that he is a portfolio landlord, with additional income from five residential properties in York, as well as having shareholdings in lettings and estate agency services Habitats Online Ltd worth over 15 per cent of the company’s issued share capital.

Mr Hollinrake has not publicly recused himself from speaking on his party's behalf on the rental sector. The shadow housing secretary participated in a debate on 8 January 2025 on the social housing sector and at one point highlighted his party's actions in government to hand over more power to social landlords.

The Independent has contacted the Conservative Party and Mr Hollinrake for comment.