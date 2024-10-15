Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer met with pop star Taylor Swift at one of her London concerts to discuss the Southport attack.

It is understood that Sir Keir and his family spoke to the Shake if Off singer and her mother after he was invited to attend the Wembley gig on 20 August.

This comes amid questions over government intervention in talks over the security for the concerts after Swift was given a taxpayer-funded police escort.

Last week, it was claimed the Metropolitan Police’s special escort group had initially been reluctant to give the pop star a blue-light escort to her performances – protection usually reserved for royalty and politicians – but was pressured by senior politicians to provide the extra measures.

The singer concluded the final leg of her globe-trotting Eras Tour with three nights at Wembley Stadium in August.

The Independent understands Yvette Cooper and Sadiq Khan discussed security arrangements for Ms Swift to ensure the safety of concert goers following a foiled terrorist attack on an Era’s tour performance in Vienna, Austria. A spokesperson for Mr Khan previously said the mayor does not interfere in operational decisions by the Met Police.

Keir Starmer and wife Victoria at Taylor Swift concert on 20 August ( Keir Starmer/X )

Earlier on Monday, Downing Street had declined to confirm whether the Prime Minister met the singer at the sell-out show, but it is now understood that the meeting took place.

It is thought there was no discussion about security matters when they met.

The tickets to the gig came from Universal Music and they are among the items the Prime Minister repaid earlier this month amid a row over freebies.

Sir Keir announced he would cover the cost of around £6,000 of gifts and hospitality he received since entering office following the donations backlash, as well as committing to changing ministerial hospitality arrangements to improve transparency.

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour ( Invision )

Among the declarations he paid back were four tickets to see Swift at Wembley Stadium which were received on August 20 from UMG, the musician’s record label.

Asked whether Number 10 could rule out Sir Keir having been given the tickets as a “thank you” after discussions between the government and the force were followed by Swift getting security while in London, a spokesman said: “I completely reject that characterisation because it’s ultimately up to the police to take operational decisions in relation to the security of these major events.”

Ms Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Vienna were cancelled after Austrian police arrested two people suspected of planning a major attack on one of the performances.

Both suspects had become radicalised on the internet and had specific plans to carry out an attack, officials said at the time. A 19-year-old Austrian citizen was arrested with chemicals found by a bomb squad. He had also pledged allegiance to Isis, according to officials.

Labour figures including Sir Keir, Mr Khan and Ms Cooper accepted free tickets to the concerts.

Number 10 and the Met have insisted that the police force is operationally independent and decisions on policing are based on an assessment of risk based on the individual circumstances of a case.