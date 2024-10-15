✕ Close Keir Starmer welcomes King Charles to investment summit reception

Sir Keir Starmer has refused to rule out increasing employers’ national insurance contributions in the upcoming Budget - despite Labour’s pledge not to raise taxes on working people.

The government has faced questions on whether its commitment not to raise national insurance covers employers’ contributions as well as those by employees.

When asked for clarity in an interview with the BBC, Sir Keir said:“We were very clear in the manifesto that we wouldn’t be increasing tax on working people and we expressly said that that was income tax, that was NICs etc.”

After being further pressed on whether employers could face the tax rise in the Budget on 30 October he reiterated that Labour would not “raise tax on working people” and they would “keep promises we made in the manifesto”.

The prime minister’s stance comes after Rachel Reeves was criticised on Monday for refusing to rule out a rise in employer national insurance contributions.

Institute for Fiscal Studies director Paul Johnson said on Monday that a hike in employer NI contributions would be a “straightforward breach” of the Labour manifesto.