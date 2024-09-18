UK politics live: McFadden defends Starmer over donations row as John Major brands Rwanda scheme ‘un-British’
Sir John Major says Rwanda scheme was worse than 18th century deportations of convicts to Australia
Cabinet minister Pat McFadden has defended Sir Keir Starmer as a man of “enormous integrity”, amid questions over the numerous gifts the PM has accepted.
The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster came to Sir Keir defence after claims of cronyism and failing to declare donations of clothing to his wife.
In an interview with the Guardian, Mr McFadden said: “This is not somebody who thinks that somehow the rules don’t apply to them, or there’s one rule for him and another one for others, like predecessors that have occupied his post.
“He is a person of enormous integrity, and that will be reflected in the way that he operates.”
Meanwhile, former Tory prime minister Sir John Major has lambasted the scheme pursued by Rishi Sunak’s government to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as “un-Conservative, un-British ... and unconscionable”.
Sir John said he had not made any public pronouncements for some time because he found little to like about the last Tory government, describing the plans first set in motion by Boris Johnson to fly asylum-seekers to East Africa as worse than the 18th century deportations of convicts to Australia.
Watch: Badenoch says she 'went from middle class to working class' after working at McDonald's
Tory leadership contender Tugendhat calls for review of Huw Edwards sentence
Conservative leadership contender Tom Tugendhat has written a letter to the Attorney General calling for a review of Huw Edward’s sentence.
Disgraced former BBC presenter Mr Edwards was spared jail after admitting accessing indecent images of children as young as seven.
“As the Shadow Security Minister, it is my duty to ensure that justice is served in a manner that reflects the severity of the crimes committed, particularly those involving the possession of indecent images of children,” he wrote in the letter.
My colleague Tara Cobham looked at some of the reasons why Mr Edwards was spared jail, including his mental health, low risk of reoffending and no previous convictions.
Emily Thornberry says she is ‘really concerned’ about deadly Lebanon pager attack
Chair elect of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Emily Thornberry said she is “really concerned” about an attack in Lebanon that killed at least nine people, including members of the militant group Hezbollah, and injured more than 2,000.
Speaking on Sky News’ breakfast programme, she said: “We are really concerned about what is happening now in Lebanon. I think the big question is: why? Why is this happening now? And what will the result of that be?
“It seems to be yet another escalation of the conflict which is happening in the Middle East which will affect all of us. And it is very worrying indeed, of course it is, and what the response will be. And is this the first step, and what will Israel do next? Is it part of a larger plan?
“It is very worrying and I would certainly be expecting Israel’s friends to be speaking very seriously to them, and saying: ‘What on earth are you doing? Why is this happening now?”
Football regulator plans will not risk England’s place in UEFA, Keir Starmer insists
The Independent’s Archie Mitchell reports:
Football regulator plans will not risk England's place in UEFA, Keir Starmer insists
The prime minister said he was ‘sure’ ministers could ‘find a way through’ in talks with governing body UEFA
Watch: No more cuddly Lib Dems as Ed Davey vows to ‘consign Tories to history books’
The Independent political correspondent Archie Mitchell delivers his analysis of Sir Ed's keynote speech
No more cuddly Lib Dems as Ed Davey vows to 'consign Tories to history books'
Sir Ed Davey's speech at the Liberal Democrat conference in Brighton on Tuesday, 17 September, touched on the need to fix Britain's broken relationship with Europe - but the party leader did not go as far as many of the party’s Europhile activists would like. Sir Ed called for measures such as a return to the single market and a free movement scheme for young people but stopped short of promising to campaign to reverse Brexit, as his predecessor did in the 2019 election. Here, The Independent political correspondent Archie Mitchell delivers his analysis of Sir Ed's keynote speech.
Jenrick repeats call for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps to be proscribed
Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick has urged the government to proscribe Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, describing it as the “world’s chief sponsor of terror”.
Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Jenrick said: “David Lammy told how Labour’s government would ban the IRGC, again and again. Now, he tells us climate change is a bigger threat.”
Mr Lammy, the foreign secretary, announced sanctions against more than 400 IRGC-affiliated people and entities earlier this month, and said he will soon introduce further regulations to “bolster existing bans on the export of goods and technology significant to Iran’s production of drones and missiles”.
Mr Jenrick was among Conservatives who called for the organisation to be proscribed as a terrorist organisation, but then-foreign secretary Lord Cameron said in April that such a move “would effectively end diplomatic relations” with Iran and would in many way weaken Britain’s hand.
“When it comes to delivering a very direct message to the Iranians... I want to have that conversation myself, I don’t want to ring up my French counterpart and say ‘could you message the Iranians with this message?’,” Lord Cameron said at the time.
Lady Starmer ‘accepted gift of Taylor Swift tickets'
The row over Sir Keir Starmer’s acceptance of tens of thousands of pounds-worth of gifts has continued this morning, as The Telegraph reported that his wife Lady Victoria accepted free Taylor Swift concert tickets.
While the pair were photographed attending the singer’s Eras tour at Wembley Stadium in June, it is alleged that Lady Victoria – and several cabinet members – also acceped free tickets to another of the star’s concerts in August.
Wes Streeting, Darren Jones and Bridget Phillipson also declared their tickets and they have appeared on their register of member’s interests.
Although it is within the rules for MPs to accept gifts and tickets, Sir Keir has been facing questions over the numerous gifts he has accepted after initially failing to declare a £5,000 donation from ex-Asos chair Lord Waheed Alli to pay for dresses for his wife.
His register of interests shows the PM accepted some £65,000 in tickets in the nine months to May. He has previously said that he requires hospitality tickets to watch Arsenal play football as he is now unable to sit in the stands without security.
Rwanda plan was worse than transporting convicts to Australia, says John Major
Former Tory prime minister Sir John Major has lambasted the scheme pursued by Rishi Sunak’s government to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as “un-Conservative, un-British ... and unconscionable”.
Sir John told the BBC he had not made any public pronouncements for some time because he found little to like about the last Tory government, describing the plans first set in motion by Boris Johnson to fly asylum-seekers to East Africa as worse than the 18th century deportations of convicts to Australia.
And, in a devastating assessment of Brexit, he agreed with former Labour prime minister Sir Tony Blair that far from reducing immigration as promised by Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson and others, it had in fact increased immigration and replaced Europeans with more people from other parts of the world.
Our political editor David Maddox has more in this report:
Tory Rwanda plan was worse than transporting convicts to Australia, says John Major
Migrants Scheme Proposed by Boris Johnson was ‘unConservative and unBritish’ says former PM. ‘At least felons sent to Australia in 1800s had a trial,’ he adds. Major also attacks ‘reckless’ Tories who want party to merge with Reform UK and says Nigel Farage should be banned from joining the Conservatives.
Ed Davey says he would like to see Kamala Harris defeat Trump
Sir Ed Davey said he would like to see Kamala Harris defeat Donald Trump at the US election in November.
People who are “decent, kind, united” are “the true patriots in our country”, the Liberal Democrat leader told delegates and activists at the Lib Dem conference Brighton.
Sir Ed added: “Conference, we will never stop applauding our patriots in our country. Conference, these are the values our politics needs now, more than ever to resist the rise of the extremists - not just at home but around the world too.
“With Vladimir Putin waging his brutal war in Ukraine, with the terrible humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, Hamas’s terrorist atrocities on October 7, hostages still held captive, the continuing illegal occupations, and the threat of regional escalation, with the looming spectre of a second Trump presidency.
“How I hope and pray to see Kamala Harris defeat him this November. At a time of such instability and uncertainty, it is our values that must prevail: decency, compassion, community, respect for the rule of law.”
Ed Miliband says he is ‘still in politics’ because of climate fight
Speaking to the Energy UK conference, the government’s energy security and net-zero minister Ed Miliband said: “It’s an absolutely enormous privilege to be working with business and indeed civil society on the most important challenges facing our country and our world.
“I confess I am at one and the same time energised by the task and also conscious of the deep responsibility it carries. We know the stakes of action versus inaction.
“We know we can only deliver energy security, lower bills and good jobs for today’s generations if we become a clean energy superpower.
“And we can only deliver climate security for future generations, including Emma’s daughter, by showing global climate leadership, built on the power of our example. That is the summary of what this government is setting about doing.
And when the prime minister talks about mission-driven government, this is what he means. The people in this room are what he means. Working together with government for energy independence, lower bills, good jobs, and a healthy environment we can pass on to future generations.
“I have absolute faith that together we can do great things for our country and our world. I am still in politics because of how much I care about this fight.”
