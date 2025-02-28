Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British prime minister Keir Starmer said he saw “validity” in Donald Trump’s argument for pursuing a mineral deal with Ukraine on the eve of president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington to finalise it.

Sir Keir claimed that the US president’s deal for highly valuable rare earth minerals would form “at least one element” of a security guarantee for Kyiv against Russia.

The prime minister used his Washington visit to push Mr Trump to provide security protections for Ukraine and not abandon it as America attempted to find a quick end to the war.

“I can see the value in the approach in relation to minerals,” he said in an interview to NBC on Thursday, shortly after addressing a press conference with Mr Trump.

“That is a matter between President Trump and President Zelenskyy. But I can see very clearly the argument that President Trump makes in relation to minerals, and I can also see the validity of his points when he says that if there’s a deal on minerals then the US has economic interests in Ukraine, which, if you like, form at least one element of any security guarantee.”

That was “an important aspect”, he said.

His comments came a day before Mr Zelensky was expected to meet Mr Trump in the White House and sign the agreement. The natural resources deal would likely give the US access to Ukraine’s untapped mineral reserves in return for investment and, Kyiv would hope, firm security assurances.

Mr Trump announced on Wednesday that an agreement had been reached and expressed his satisfaction while Mr Zelensky struck a more reserved tone. The Ukrainian leader suggested the deal had the potential to be a “big success” but insisted that its outcome ultimately hinged on Mr Trump.

Ukraine is abundant in natural resources with Kyiv estimating that it holds around 5 per cent of the world’s "critical raw materials". However, tapping into these reserves presents challenges. Some mineral deposits are currently under Russian control. According to Ukraine’s economy minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, territories held by Russia hold untapped resources worth $350bn (£277bn).

In his interview, Sir Keir said everybody wanted an end to the bloodshed in Ukraine and discussions were going on about the security guarantees for Kyiv.

Asked if Britain could achieve its objectives in Ukraine without US participation, he said “the first thing is to get the European element in place". He was referring to the establishment of a security strategy among the European nations before considering broader international cooperation.

Sir Keir expressed concern about Russian president Vladimir Putin’s intentions for Ukraine even as he said Mr Trump was right to press for talks on a deal. “My concern is that we know, historically, that Putin might go again,” he said. “He has ambitions in relation to Ukraine. And, therefore, if there is to be a deal, it has got to be a deal that lasts.”

At his meeting with Sir Keir, Mr Trump however expressed confidence that Mr Putin would not restart the war if a truce could be reached. "I think he will keep his word," Mr Trump said of the Russian leader.

"I’ve spoken to him, I’ve known him for a long time now, we had to go through the Russian hoax together,” the US president said, referring to the FBI investigation into allegations of Russian involvement in Mr Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Standing alongside Mr Trump, the British prime minister said his country was ready to put "boots on the ground" to back a peace deal in Ukraine and secure “lasting peace” if Russia agreed to end the war.

"I'm clear that the UK is ready to put boots on the ground and planes in the air to support a deal, working together with our allies, because that is the only way that peace will last,” he said.