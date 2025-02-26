Ukraine’s Zelensky plans to visit UK this weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to come to the UK this weekend, the PA news agency understands.

It is thought that Mr Zelensky is planning to make the trip as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is due to host a summit of European leaders to discuss defence.

US President Donald Trump has also said that Mr Zelensky will visit the White House on Friday to sign an economic deal that will include US access to Ukrainian rare earth minerals in exchange for American arms.

At a press conference in Downing Street on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said he is hosting “a number of countries” for defence discussions this weekend.

Sir Keir said: “I have spoken to President Zelensky a number of times.

“I spoke to him on Wednesday night, as the democratically elected leader in Ukraine, I spoke to him again on Saturday.

“I have spoken to President Macron this afternoon on his return to France, and I am hosting a number of countries at the weekend for us to continue to discuss how we go forward together as allies in light of the situation that we face.”

The proposed visit will come after the Prime Minister’s trip to Washington for crunch talks with Mr Trump.

French President Emmanuel Macron pushed for security guarantees to enforce peace in Ukraine as he preceded Sir Keir in meeting the US president this week.

The Prime Minister, who is expected to advance a similar case to Mr Trump, has previously said an American “backstop” would be needed to uphold a ceasefire after pledging to put UK troops on the ground to police the peace.

But Mr Trump poured cold water on suggestions the US would provide a security guarantee.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, the president said: “I’m not going to make security guarantees beyond very much.

“We’re going to have Europe do that, because we’re talking about Europe as the next door neighbour.

“But we’re going to make sure everything goes well and as you know, we’ll be really partnering with Ukraine in terms of rare earth. We very much need rare earth. They have great rare earth.”

The UK upped its defence commitments days before the meeting between Sir Keir and the US leader – promising to spend 2.5% of GDP on defence by 2027 – after Mr Trump had been calling on Europe to put more towards defence.

However, the Prime Minister has hit back about accusations the Government was playing “silly games” over the figures.

Defence Secretary John Healey suggested the real-terms increase in defence spending year on year “would be something over £6 billion”, compared with the £13.4 billion figure cited by the Prime Minister.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch pressed Sir Keir after the Institute for Fiscal Studies accused ministers of playing “silly games with numbers” over their claim that the defence spending increase to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 would mean £13.4 billion more would be spent on defence every year.

“If you take the numbers for this financial year and then the numbers for the financial year 27/28 that’s a £13.4 billion increase,” Sir Keir told the Commons.

“That is the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War, which will put us in a position to ensure the security and defence of our country and of Europe.”

Russia defence minister Sergey Lavrov accused Britain and France of “heating up the conflict” in Ukraine rather than seeking peace on Wednesday.

During a visit to Qatar, he also insisted Russia is not considering any options for a peace deal which will see European soldiers on the ground in Ukraine, despite Mr Trump claiming President Vladimir Putin was open to such an arrangement.

Mr Lavrov claimed European nations were “lying that Russia blocks negotiations” and were pursuing a “hopelessly outdated and failed” policy on Ukraine.