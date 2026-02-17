Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer has hit out at Reform UK, saying the public expects political leaders to back “science to protect our children, not to give oxygen to conspiracy theories" as measles cases surge.

An outbreak of the virus in parts of London has left some children needing hospital treatment and is at risk of spreading further due to low vaccination rates, scientists have warned.

Urging parents to get their children protected, the prime minister warned: “Our country expects its leaders to stand firmly behind science to protect our children, not to give oxygen to conspiracy theories. Public health isn’t a culture war. It’s about keeping our communities safe.”

The intervention comes after Nigel Farage’s party came under fire after controversial doctor Aseem Malhotra used his main-stage speech at Reform’s conference in September to falsely suggest Covid vaccines were linked to the cancers affecting the King and the Princess of Wales.

Malhotra, a cardiologist and an adviser to Donald Trump’s US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, told the Reform conference in Birmingham: “One of Britain's most eminent oncologists Professor Angus Dalgleish, said to me to share with you today that he thinks it's highly likely that the Covid vaccines have been a significant factor in the cancers in the royal family."

open image in gallery Babies can be susceptible to measles (Alamy/PA) ( Alamy/PA )

Reform's chair, David Bull, also referred to Malhotra as the man who "worked with me to write Reform UK's health policy". Reform UK later distanced the party from his claims.

But Labour said it was "shockingly irresponsible" that he had been allowed to speak at the conference.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known to affect humans, and as vaccine rates, particularly in UK cities, have dramatically fallen, the risk of outbreaks has increased.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Sir Keir said it was “concerning to see more children getting measles".

“Vaccines are safe, effective and can be life-saving. We’re urging all parents to check their children are up to date with their recommended vaccinations,” he added.

open image in gallery Reform came under fire after Dr Aseem Malhotra made the claims at its conference in Birmingham (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) ( Getty )

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned of a "big measles outbreak" in parts of London affecting unvaccinated children under the age of 10. The spread of the virus in schools and nurseries in north-east London has left some children needing hospital treatment.

The agency had previously reported 34 laboratory-confirmed measles cases in Enfield from 1 January to 9 February, while more than 60 suspected measles cases have been reported by seven schools and a nursery in Enfield.

The World Health Organisation recommends that at least 95 per cent of children should receive vaccine doses for each illness to achieve herd immunity. But uptake of the MMR vaccine, which helps protect against measles, mumps and rubella, is at record lows, following false claims it is linked to autism.

In areas such as Hackney, just 65.3 per cent of two-year-olds have received their MMR jab and just 64.3 per cent of five-year-olds in Enfield had received both doses of the vaccine in 2024/25 – one of the lowest rates in the country.

Ian Jones, professor of biomedical sciences at Reading University, warned: “Most of the inner cities have been below the advised vaccination rate for some time now. There is no possibility of it suddenly becoming a national epidemic, but that's because most of the population is covered by vaccinations or previous infections. But in these clustered communities, there is certainly an issue.”