Starmer latest: Calls for Labour ex-comms chief to lose peerage over ties to paedophile in another blow to PM
‘I don’t think he has the strength to sack anyone right now,’ said a Starmer ally
Sir Keir Starmer is “too weak” to sack his leadership rival Wes Streeting, the prime minister’s allies have reportedly said.
Mr Streeting has been accused of orchestrating a coup against the PM after he released text messages between himself and Lord Peter Mandelson just as the PM was fighting for his political life on Monday.
Reports later suggested he held a phone call with Scottish leader Anas Sarwar two days before Mr Sarwar called on Mr Starmer to resign.
One Starmer ally told the Financial Times: “I don’t think he can sack Wes, I don’t think he has the strength to sack anyone right now. He’s too weak.”
The health secretary has said that claims he is intent on deposing Mr Starmer are “categorically untrue”.
It comes as Mr Starmer faced fresh chaos after Labour peer and ex-communications chief Lord Matthew Doyle was suspended from the Labour Party over his past association to paedophile councillor Sean Morton.
It is the latest in a string of departures to rock the Labour Party after Downing Street chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and director of communications Tim Allan both quit in a turbulent last 48 hours.
UK falls to new low in global corruption scale over party donations and Epstein scandals
The UK has sunk to a new low on a global corruption index amid political turmoil over party donations and as Sir Keir Starmer’s government struggles to recover from the Epstein-Mandelson scandal.
On a scale of 0 to 100, Britain has now slipped to 70, marking the lowest point since the Corruption Perceptions Index underwent a major revamp in 2012. The UK remains 20th on the list for the third consecutive year, despite previously ranking in the top ten positions.
Transparency International, a campaign group dedicated to exposing corruption, compiled a league table formed by experts and businesspeople, who rate 182 countries on their perceived levels of public sector corruption.
UK falls to new low on corruption scale over party donations and Epstein scandals
PM speaks of challenges faced by late brother as he vows to fight on
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer reflected on the difficulties faced by his brother as he set out why he was so determined to fight on in No 10.
Sir Keir’s younger brother Nick died aged 60 in 2024.
The prime minister said: “He had difficulties learning when he was growing up, he spent his adult life wandering from job to job in virtual poverty.
“This system, this political system, didn’t work for him and there are billions of people in the same boat, children in poverty, young people who don’t get the opportunities they deserve.
“Millions of people held back because of a system that doesn’t work for them, who are not given the dignity, the respect, the chance that they deserve.
“And I’m fighting for them. I am their prime minister, and this is their government and I will never give up on that fight.”
Recap: Starmer-appointed peer suspended over paedophile link
Sir Keir Starmer was plunged into fresh chaos on Tuesday after weathering the worst political turmoil of his career this week. Lord Matthew Doyle had the Labour whip removed after controversy over his links to a paedophile councillor.
But despite saying he would “never” walk away from his duty to his country, Starmer faces new problems amid rumours that his cabinet secretary Chris Wormald will be the next to quit.
Meanwhile, ministers were warned not to share their messages with Lord Peter Mandelson after Wes Streeting attempted to get ahead of any controversy by releasing them himself.
Scotland Yard said that it is “vital due process is followed” so as not to jeopardise an ongoing investigation.
Full story: Starmer plunged into fresh crisis as paedophile-linked peer and former comms chief suspended from Labour
Sir Keir Starmer’s fightback against an attempted Labour leadership coup has been overshadowed by a fresh scandal involving one of his closest former aides.
Labour announced on Tuesday evening that it had suspended Sir Keir’s former communications chief, Matthew Doyle, who the prime minister elevated to the House of Lords in December, over his links to a convicted paedophile, former councillor Sean Morton.
The latest development will raise fresh questions over Sir Keir’s integrity and judgment, with echoes of the Peter Mandelson scandal, which has already cost him his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney and brought his premiership to the brink of collapse.
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox and Whitehall editor Kate Devlin report:
Starmer faces new crisis as paedophile-linked former comms chief suspended by Labour
Cabinet secretary misses meeting amid rumours he could quite
Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet Secretary, Sir Chris Wormald, missed a meeting at the last minute on Tuesday amid rumours that he could be next to leave government.
Mr Wormald was due to attend a meeting of Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) but the ISC said he was unavailable at the last minute, according to a press notice.
Officials filled in for Sir Chris as the committee held an extraordinary meeting to discuss its task of screening files relating to Lord Mandelson to decide what can be released into the public domain.
Minister 'proud' of Starmer handling of Mandelson scandal
Baroness Jennifer Chapman of Darlington, minister of state for development, told peers that it was a “bad decision” to appoint Lord Peter Mandelson to the position of US ambassador but that she was “proud” of Sir Keir Starmer’s handling of the situation.
“It’s a bad decision,” she said on Tuesday. “Now, when you make a bad decision in life, especially when you’re the Prime Minister, you’ve got a choice.
“Some prime ministers have stood at the despatch box in the other place (Commons) and told barefaced lies about it.
“Ours didn’t, and I’m proud of him for that.”
Analysis: Starmer’s ‘put up or shut up’ message to his rivals is overshadowed by a new scandal
Keir Starmer is a prime minister who cannot catch a break, even as he breaks cover to launch a fightback to save his premiership.
Moments after he delivered a “put up or shut up” message to his critics and rivals in a moment of defiance over his future as prime minister, news broke that Lord Matthew Doyle, the man he chose as his first director of communications and then personally appointed to the Lords, had been suspended by Labour over links to a paedophile.
The latest chapter in this ongoing crisis for the prime minister, which comes as he tried to draw a line under the chaos within the party after the most turbulent day of his premiership so far, threatens to bring Starmer right back to the brink.
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox reports:
Starmer’s ‘put up or shut up’ message to his rivals is overshadowed by a new scandal
Starmer appointed Doyle to Lords despite knowledge of his past association
Sir Keir Starmer nominated Lord Matthew Doyle for a peerage despite him having previously campaigned for a councillor charged with child sex offences.
Lord Doyle was nominated for a peerage by the prime minister in December.
Downing Street later admitted that Mr Doyle’s links with Sean Morton were “thoroughly investigated” before he was nominated for a peerage, with several interviews taking place with Mr Doyle himself.
You can read more below:
Keir Starmer gave peerage to former aide who campaigned for child sex offender
Lord Doyle admits he had contact with Morton after sex offences conviction
Lord Matthew Doyle has admitted he had contact with paedophile councillor Sean Morton after his conviction but that exchanges were “extremely limited”.
“Following his conviction any contact was extremely limited and I have not seen or spoken to him in years,” he said.
“Twice I was at events organised by other people, which he attended, and once I saw him to check on his welfare after concerns were raised through others.”
He said the latter was because: “I acted to try to ensure the welfare of a troubled individual whilst fully condemning the crimes for which he has been convicted and being clear that my thoughts are with the victims of his crimes. I am sorry about the mistakes I have made. I will not be taking the Labour whip.”
Officials will probe Mandelson’s Epstein links ‘going back to Blair era’
Officials are searching through 25 years of records in search of evidence linking Lord Peter Mandelson to disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to the Times.
Civil servants are poring through correspondence including from Lord Mandelson’s time as Northern Ireland secretary between 1999 and 2002 under Tony Blair and as business secretary under Gordon Brown from 2008 to 2010.
A Metropolitan Police investigation into Lord Mandelson and allegations of misconduct in public office was launched last week and the peer’s homes were searched.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks