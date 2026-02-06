Starmer-Mandelson latest: PM looks ‘weak, gullible and naive’ and could be finished, Harriet Harman warns
PM under ever-increasing pressure from within Labour’s ranks amid widespread anger over scandal
Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of looking “weak and naive and gullible” by a Labour grandee as he comes under ever-increasing pressure from within the party’s ranks amid widespread anger over the Peter Mandelson scandal.
Speaking to the Sky News Electoral Dysfunction podcast, Baroness Harriet Harman also warned that, unless the prime minister took the right course of action, the controversy could “finish him off”, as leadership speculation intensifies.
Sir Keir gave a speech on Thursday apologising to Jeffrey Epstein’s victims for believing Lord Mandelson’s “lies” about his relationship with the paedophile financier when the peer was appointed ambassador to the US last year.
Police are investigating allegations that Lord Mandelson, who has stepped down as a peer, passed on market-sensitive information to Epstein when he was business secretary following the 2008 financial crisis.
It has been reported that senior government figures could be forced to hand over their messages with Lord Mandelson.
The Daily Mail reported that Sir Keir’s former deputy, Angela Rayner, who left government after underpaying stamp duty on a new property, had told friends she was “ready” to launch a leadership campaign. A spokesperson for Ms Rayner said: “We don’t recognise these claims.”
Government ‘ultimately responsible’ for Mandelson appointment, admits minister
Political reporter Athena Stavrou reports:
A government minister has admitted the government is “ultimately responsible” for Peter Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador.
Migration minister Mike Tapp said he would not blame the vetting process for the ill-judged appointment.
“Keir Starmer was presented with the vetting report, and within that there will have been lies, there would have been weaselling, there would have been swerving, and he took that at the value,” Mr Tapp said.
“I’m not in any way blaming the vetting procedure. Ultimately, as government, we are responsible for that, and that's why this transparency is so important, so that we can learn from any mistakes and make sure that this doesn't ever happen again.”
Watch: Harriet Harman warns Peter Mandelson scandal will take Keir Starmer down unless he acts
Minister: I trust Keir Starmer
Political reporter Athena Stavrou reports:
A government minister has defended Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership, despite a chorus of discontent from Labour MPs.
Migration Minister Mike Tapp inisted that he “trusts Keir Starmer”, as the prime minister faces furore over his appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.
“I trust the prime minister,” he told Sky News.
“Let's see what comes out from the documents. I think transparency is vital and that's what we're getting from this government.”
He added that he believes Britain will “turn the corner” faster if Sir Keir remains in post.
He said: “We’re starting to turn the corner. I believe if we stick with Keir Starmer, which we will, then that corner will turn faster and people will start to feel it.”
