Press conference in full: Starmer and Macron unveil migrant return deal after crunch talks
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron announce a migrant return deal with France intended to tackle illegal crossings over the Channel.
The prime minister said the UK would tackle illegal migration with “new tactics” and a “new level of intent” before the pair held crunch talks to hammer out a deal.
Sir Keir told a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron: “In exchange for every return, a different individual will be allowed to come here via a safe route, controlled and legal, subject to strict security checks and only open to those who have not tried to enter the UK illegally.
“This will show others trying to make the same journey that it will be in vain, and the jobs they have been promised in the UK will no longer exist because of the nationwide crackdown we’re delivering on illegal working which is on a completely unprecedented scale.
“The president and I have agreed that this pilot will be implemented in the coming weeks.”
Before Sir Keir and Mr Macron were due to speak, the UK coastguard tackled “multiple incidents involving small boats” in the English Channel.
UK Border Force vessels raced out on Thursday morning to intercept several small boats crossing the Channel, the coastguard said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments